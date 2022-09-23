SELINSGROVE — Reese Dieffenderfer would have liked to pop three into his account — and were it not for an unfriendly left post, he would have — but he’ll settle for two and a win any day.
Especially a meaningful victory over a quality opponent.
Dieffenderfer pocketed a pair of goals, while Alfred Romano banked one finish and set up two others as Lewisburg wandered into Bolig Field on Thursday night and bounced out with a satisfying 4-1 triumph over Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division I playmate Selinsgrove.
Matt Reish also scored for Ben Kettlewell’s Green Dragons (6-0-1, 4-0-0), who extended their winning streak to six games. Nick Ritter netted the lone marker for Selinsgrove (8-2-0, 3-1-0), which had its own six-game run brought to an abrupt end.
“I feel like we’re connecting better as a team,” Dieffenderfer said. “I think we’re all good players and once we get together and play and work on our chemistry we’ll be up there.”
With both sides competing at a remarkably high pace throughout the 80-minute engagement — the Green Dragons are arguably the top team in District 4 Class AA, while Selinsgrove appears to be the No. 1 group in Class AAA — Lewisburg really made it difficult for Selinsgrove’s athletic attacking players by sending numbers after the ball. That made it difficult for the Seals to maintain possession and string passes whenever they ventured into the final third.
“We tried to attack off the dribble in a lot of situations and they have a lot of good 1 v. 1 defenders,” Selinsgrove head coach Chris Lupolt said. “They had good 1 v. 1 defenders and they had good second man defense beyond that. They also were able to defend our passing game.”
Conversely, whenever Lewisburg began moving downfield and heading for the Seals’ cage, Kettlewell’s bunch found more available space to operate and create scoring opportunities.
Nonetheless, Lewisburg was able to connect off a set piece when Romano’s in-swinger from the right corner flag was bumped in by Reish with 12:37 gone — despite all sorts of traffic populating the end line and clogging up the goal mouth. Yet that one finish wouldn’t be enough.
And when Ritter ran on to a ball that was nodded forward by Bobby Kruskie, the slick senior striker was behind the Lewisburg defensive backfield. Several fakes later, Ritter was sliding a shot past keeper Henry Harrison (5 saves) as Lupolt’s Seals pulled even at 19:21.
“These guys are a tight group,” Kettlewell said. “Even though we’ve got a lot of young guys, this senior class has really kind of absorbed a lot of them in there. Nothing really gets these guys down, that’s just kind of who they are. They’re a pretty upbeat group. I wasn’t worried.”
Some eight minutes later, Dieffenderfer’s nose absorbed a Selinsgrove clearance and the ball caromed backward. Able to gain possession, Dieffenderfer promptly went on the attack as his mark began to backpedal. When the would-be Seal defender tumbled to the ground in the right corner, Dieffenderfer cut toward goal. Erb challenged, but couldn’t prevent Dieffenderfer from chipping him and bagging a finish that would become the game-winner.
“Reese reads the game and he reads situations, so he knows how to work and he knows what we need,” Kettlewell said. “He provided our spark tonight.”
Dieffenderfer doubled his output at 61:26 as a remarkably slick Romano through ball put the Lewisburg senior in on Erb and an insurance marker quickly materialized. Romano wrapped up the Dragons’ latest victory at 70:32 by rolling a 30-yard finish through traffic.
Harrison made a pair of stops on Logan Rodkey in the final seven minutes to preserve the win – and the margin of victory. Erb, meanwhile, also finished with five saves for the Seals.
“It’s nice,” Dieffenderfer said. “We’ll enjoy today and tomorrow we’ll start preparing for our next opponent and get ready for them.”
“Credit to Lewisburg,” added Lupolt, whose program hasn’t beaten Lewisburg since 2018. “They came out enthusiastic and I said this to our kids, ‘They outworked us, plain and simple.’”
LEWISBURG 4, SELINSGROVE 1
First half
L-Matt Reish (Alfred Romano), 12:37; S-Nick Ritter (Bobby Kruskie), 19:21; L-Reese Dieffenderfer (unassisted), 27:05.
Second half
L-Dieffenderfer (Romano), 61:26; L-Romano (unassisted), 70:32.
Shots: L 10-7. Corner kicks: L 4-0. Saves: Lewisburg, Henry Harrison (5 saves); Selinsgrove, Jonah Erb (5).