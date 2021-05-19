SELINSGROVE — Despite holding a four-goal lead, the Lewisburg boys lacrosse team wasn't pleased at halftime Wednesday.
The Green Dragons had just played an even quarter with Bellefonte in a District 4/6 Class 2A boys lacrosse semifinal.
"I was really pleased with the way we responded at halftime," Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. "We had a little lull and the guys were a little down. ... We responded to the challenge, and had a great third quarter."
The Green Dragons scored all six second-half goals to grab a 13-3 win over the Red Raiders, and set up a match with Selinsgrove, which beat Danville 16-2 in the other semifinal, on Tuesday for the district title.
"In the second quarter we got unfocused and were making some mistakes that we shouldn't be," Lewisburg goalie Jimmy Bailey said.
"We became a little complacent," Lewisburg junior Matthew Spaulding added. "At halftime, Vaji really talked us up."
It definitely seemed to work, as the Green Dragons not only shut out Bellefonte in the second half but got goals from four players.
Alex Koontz and Rowen Martin each scored a pair of second-half goals, and Matt Reish and Evan Gilger each scored one.
"If teams try to take away one guy, we have some other guys who can step up and score," Vaji said. "That's what we've been working toward."
The Green Dragons hope to continue that momentum into the district final, which is a rematch of the 2019 final that Lewisburg won 10-9.
"It feels pretty good because our entire goal was to get back here," Bailey said.
Spaulding opened the scoring a little more than 2:30 into the game. He had the ball behind the net and scored on a wraparound goal.
There were some tense moments for the Green Dragons after that opening goal.
In the three minutes following Spaulding's opening goal, the Red Raiders ripped four dangerous shots — two that Bailey saved, and two that hit a post.
"My first thought was something is going on defensively, and we need to fix that," Bailey said. "Then I thought I've got to be a lot quicker because if they're hitting the post, it's behind my stick.
"Once we got into a groove, we were pretty good from there."
Bailey finished with 15 saves for the Green Dragons.
"The thing I love about Jimmy Bailey is he committed as a freshman to being a goalie," Vaji said. "He wasn't a goalie, but we needed a JV goalie, and he stepped up and said, 'I'll do it.' He really bought in and worked hard. ... I think he's a darn good goalie, and I wouldn't trade him for the world."
After Bellefonte's close calls, Gilger doubled the Green Dragons' lead with an assist from Koontz midway through the first quarter.
Spaulding added two more goals in the final 90 seconds of the quarter, both on long shots — one following an interception and run, and the other with an assist from Martin.
"I noticed there were coming off me a little and I had the outside shot," Spaulding said. "I tested my luck, and they went in."
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Selinsgrove H.S.
LEWISBURG 13, BELLEFONTE 3
First quarter
L-Matthew Spaulding, 2:35; L-Evan Gilger (Alex Koontz), 6:19; L-Spaulding, 10:25; L-Spaulding (Rowen Martin), 11:51.
Second quarter
B-Shea Chapman (Gabe Moyer), 14:09; L-Gilger (Collin Starr), 14:30; L-Martin (Koontz), 18:26; L-Koontz, 19:56; B-Chapman (Moyer), 21:08; B-Tyler Putnam, 23:04.
Third quarter
L-Martin, 25:35; L-Gilger (Matt Reish), 27:56; L-Koontz (Martin), 28:36; L-Reish (Spaulding), 33:45; L-Martin, 34:21.
Fourth quarter
L-Koontz (Spaulding), 40:31.
Shots: L, 42-29. Shots on goal: L, 22-18. Saves: Bellefonte 9 (Trevor Mount); Lewisburg 15 (Jimmy Bailey)