SELINSGROVE — Sophie Kilbride scored eight of her 12 points in the third quarter to help Lewisburg pull away from Selinsgrove for a 55-44 win in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls basketball.
The Green Dragons (7-13) led by seven at halftime, and used a 20-8 third quarter to extend their lead to 54-35. Kilbride also grabbed 12 rebounds. Jamie Fedorjaka scored 15 points, and Roz Noone added 12 for Lewisburg.
The Seals (9-12) were led by nine points from Avery DeFazio.
Lewisburg 55, Selinsgrove 44
Lewisburg (7-13) 55
Sophie Kilbride 5 2-4 12, Roz Noone 4 1-2 12, Jamie Fedorjaka 5 4-6 15, Regan Llanso 3 0-1 6, Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2, Hope Drumm 3 0-0 8. Totals 21 7-13 55.
3-point goals: Noone 3, Drumm 2, Fedorjaka.
Did not score: Maddie Still.
Selinsgrove (9-12) 44
Lexy Gabrielson 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Latsha 4 0-0 8, Avery DeFazio 3 2-4 9, Lizzy Diehl 1 1-2 3, Kaitlin Shaffer 3 0-0 6, Cierra Adams 2 4-4 8, Veronica Stanford 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 7-10 44.
3-point goals: Gabrielson, DeFazio, Stanford.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 22 12 20 1 — 55
Selinsgrove 11 16 8 9 — 44
n Greenwood 51,
Line Mountain 29
MILLERSTOWN — Kenedy Stroup scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League win.
Greenwood (17-5, 13-3 TVL) led 24-8 after the first quarter behind 10 points from Stroup. Alli Crockett scored 10 of her 12 points in the first quarter for the Wildcats.
The Eagles (3-17, 3-13) were led by nine points from Lilliana Feliciano.
Greenwood 51,
Line Mountain 29
Line Mountain (3-17) 29
Lilliana Feliciano 2 5-6 9, Sara Canepa 2 1-2 5, Jaya London 0 1-2 1, Katelynne Michael 1 2-2 4, Liberty Downs 4 0-0 8, Kalina Pechart 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 11-14 29.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Sage Hoover, Breanna Bendas, Kyleen Michael.
Greenwood (17-5) 51
Kenedy Stroup 11 6-8 30, Ella Brummer 2 0-0 5, Alli Crockett 4 3-4 12, Alli Walton 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-12 51.
3-point goals: Stroup 2, Brummer, Crockett.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Mercedees McNaughton, Madison Howell, Abby Taylor, Nyssa Yoder, Emilie Brinser, Ella Seiber, Sarah Pennay.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 8 6 6 9 — 29
Greenwood 24 5 11 11 — 51
n Mahanoy Area 55,
Lourdes Regional 24
COAL TOWNSHIP — Jordan Karmonick scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Golden Bears.
Mahanoy Area (18-4) led 25-7 after the first quarter, and held the Red Raiders to one point in the fourth quarter.
Lourdes (6-15) was led by eight points from Katie Sandri.
Mahanoy Area 55,
Lourdes Regional 24
Mahanoy Area (18-4) 55
Emily Lawrence 2 2-2 7, Jordan Karmonick 7 3-4 21, Claudia Clark 5 0-0 14, Meghan Macleary 5 0-0 10, Kaziah Streisel 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 5-6 55.
3-point goals: Karmonick 4, Clark 4, Lawrence, Streisel.
Did not score: Cealinn McGroaty, Allyson Babinsky, Alexius Miller, Caitlee Kessocic.
Lourdes Regional (6-15) 24
Victoria Lindemuth 0 0-2 0, Terri Reichard 3 0-1 6, Katie Sandri 3 0-0 8, Peyton Kehler 1 4-6 6, Emma Shimko 2 0-2 4. Totals 9 4-11 24.
3-point goals: Sandri 2.
Did not score: Faithe Timmins, Meryl Czeponis.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy 25 12 9 9 — 55
Lourdes 7 11 5 1 — 24