COAL TOWNSHIP — Kadyn Magyar scored all of his career-high 17 points in the middle quarters when Lewisburg outscored Shamokin by 27, and the Green Dragons ran away for a 70-50 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball Saturday.
Jake Hernandez led all scorers with 26 points for Lewisburg (10-4), which won its third game in a row.
The Green Dragons trailed 13-10 after one quarter before bolting to a 57-33 lead after three periods.
Brent Reed scored 12 points to pace Shamokin.
Lewisburg 70, Shamokin 50
Dante Simms 0 1-2 1, Jake Hernandez 9 5-5 26, Joey Martin 5 0-0 12, Cam Michaels 4 0-1 9, Kaden Wuerderman 1 0-0 3, Kadyn Magyar 5 2-2 17, Forrest Zelechoski 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 10-12 70.
3-point goals: Magyar 5, Hernandez 3, Martin 2, Michaels, Wuerderman.
Did not score: Henry Harrison, Noah Pawling, Devin Bodden, Jack Blough, Sam Barrick.
Shamokin 50
Cayan Lee 5 2-2 12, Cameron Annis 1 0-0 3, Joey Tarr 3 0-1 7, Colin Seedor 2 2-2 8, Brent Reed 6 0-1 12, Dom Michaels 2 0-0 5, J.J. Leiby 1 0-3 2, Mitchell Knowles 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 5-11 50.
3-point goals: Seedor 2, Annis, Michaels, Tarr.
Did not score: Hunter Wertz, Jason Alderson, Connor Mattern, Artist.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 10 26 21 13 — 70
Shamokin 13 14 6 17 — 50
n Millersburg 76,
Lancaster Mennonite 65
LANCASTER — Christian Bingaman scored a game-high 41 points, 27 in the second half, to lead the Indians to the nonleague win.
Millersburg (8-2) pulled away late, outscoring the Blazers 30-17 in the fourth quarter to turn a 48-46 deficit into the 11-point win.
Tate Etzweiler had a double-double for the Indians, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Millersburg (8-2) 76
Christian Bingaman 14 12-12 41, Devyn Kintzer 3 2-3 8, Isaiah Dyer 0 0-2 0, Mason Engle 1 1-1 3, Tate Etzweiler 10 4-4 24. Totals 28 19-22 76.
3-point goals: Bingaman.
Did not score: Dillon Grey, Kyle Casner, Nate Dohrman.
Lancaster Mennonite 65
David Weaver 2 0-0 4, Cole Fisher 1 0-0 2, Jaeden McFadden 7 0-0 15, David Shell 1 0-0 3, Declan Hersh 4 0-0 11, Camden Hurst 9 6-8 24, Zachary Coryell 1 0-0 3, Jayden Taylor 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 6-8 65.
3-point goals: Hersh 3, McFadden, Shell, Taylor, Coryell.
Did not score: John Ritchey.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 15 15 16 30 — 76
Lancaster Men. 17 16 15 17 — 65
n Southern Huntingdon 48,
East Juniata 45
THREE SPRINGS — Tanner Barth scored a game-high 21 points as East Juniata’s rally fell short in a nonleague loss.
The Tigers fell behind by 10 after one quarter, but they closed the gap before Southern Huntingdon converted 14 of 22 free throws in the fourth quarter.
East Juniata 45
G. Ryan 1 0-0 3, T. Barth 7 6-8 21, C. Ritzman 0 2-2 2, O. Dressler 1 0-0 3, B. Powell 1 0-0 3, D. Wagner 1 0-0 2, W. Dressler 2 3-5 7, R. Smith 2 0-3 4. Totals 15 11-17 45.
3-point goals: Barth, O. Dressler, Powell, Ryan.
Did not score: E. Roe.
Southern Huntingdon 48
N. Myers 5 3-5 13, D. Booker 3 7-9 15, E. Taylor 0 3-4 3, L. Carbaugh 2 2-5 6, R. Snyder 3 4-9 11. Totals 13 19-32 48.
3-point goals: Booker 2, Snyder.
Did not score: O. Winter.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 4 15 13 13 — 45
S. Huntingdon 14 10 5 17 — 48
n St. John Neumann 90,
Mount Carmel 81
WILLIAMSPORT — The Golden Knights scored 54 second-half points to turn a four-point halftime deficit into the nonleague win.
David Hill, who committed to Towson this week, scored a game-high 31 points for St. John Neumann (11-0).
Michael Balichik led the Red Tornadoes (9-2) with 26 points.
Mount Carmel (9-2) 81
Michael Balichick 10 4-7 26, Pedro Feliciano 3 3-3 9, Damen Milewski 4 0-0 9, Julien Stellar 1 0-0 2, Garrett Timco 6 0-0 12, Nate Long 3 2-2 11, Nick Nestico 1 1-2 4, Garrett Varano 3 0-0 8. Totals 31 10-14 81.
3-point goals: Long 3, Balichik 2, Varano 2, Milewski, Nestico.
Did not score: None.
St. John Neumann (11-0) 90
David Hill 11 9-11 31, Davion Hill 8 1-4 19, Hanief Clay 10 4-6 26, Keon Burkholder 2 4-4 8, Naz Smith 1 0-0 2, Naseer Dymeck 2 0-0 4. Totals 34 18-25 90.
3-point goals: Davion Hill 2, Clay 2.
Did not score: Ryan McNamee, JerVal Weeks-Shuler.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 11 29 15 26 — 81
Neumann 21 15 22 32 — 90
n Danville 83,
Montoursville 44
DANVILLE — The Ironmen jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter, and outscored the Warriors 21-4 in the fourth quarter to cruise to the HAC-I win.
Jagger Dressler scored a game-high 31 points for Danville (8-1). Dante Harward (21 points) and K.J. Riley (11) also reached double-figures for the Ironmen.
Montoursville 44
Dillon Young 2 1-2 5, Isaiah Fenner 2 1-2 6, Peyton Mussina 6 2-2 19, Nolan Kutney 0 2-2 2, Kayden Cline 0 0-1 0, Landon Reeder 4 0-0 9, Luke Ebbert 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 7-11 44.
3-point goals: Mussina 5, Fenner, Reeder.
Did not score: Josh Burger.
Danville (8-1) 83
K.J. Riley 5 0-0 11, Jagger Dressler 11 5-9 31, Zach Gordon 2 0-0 5, Hayden Winn 0 2-2 2, Dante Harward 7 4-5 21, Aiden Wiktor 2 1-1 6, Cade Cush 1 0-0 2, Charlie Betz 1 0-0 3, Brady Hill 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 12-17 83.
3-point goals: Dressler 4, Harward 3, Riley, Gordon, Witkor, Betz.
Did not score: Connor Kozick, Mason Raup, Dameon White, Lane Berkey.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 8 13 19 4 — 44
Danville 21 19 22 21 — 83
JV: Danville, 45-36. High scorer: D, Winn 12, Raup 12.
n Meadowbrook Chr. 59,
Columbia County Chr. 38
BLOOMSBURG — Ashton Canelo scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Canelo scored 10 third-quarter points as Meadowbrook Christian stretched a nine-point halftime lead into an 18-point advantage. Jacob Reed added 11 points in the win.
Meadowbrook Chr. 59
Ashton Canelo 12 2-4 32, Jacob Reed 5 0-0 11, Mike Smith 0 0-2 0, Noah Smith 4 0-0 8, Jacob Bair 4 0-0 8. Totals 27 2-6 59.
3-point goals: Canelo 2, Reed.
Did not score: Nick Bennage.
Columbia County Chr. 38
Austin George 7 5-5 22, Calvin Slusser 1 0-0 2, Caleb Yocum 1 0-0 2, Luke Cughan 5 0-0 12. Totals 14 5-5 38.
3-point goals: George 3, Cughan 2.
Did not score: Jaksen Kline, Hunter Fritz.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook 15 10 18 16 — 59
Columbia County 6 10 8 13 — 38
n Warrior Run 60, Milton 38
TURBOTVILLE — Ethan Hartman and Mason Sheesley combined to score 33 points, leading Warrior Run to a HAC-II win.
Hartman scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter as the Defenders went ahead 41-26. Sheesley hit four 3-pointers and scored 14.
Jace Brandt paced Milton with 15 points, including a pair of 3s.
Milton 38
Austin Gainer 3 0-0 7, Xzavier Minium 3 0-0 7, Jose Oyola 2 1-1 5, Jace Brandt 4 5-10 15, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-11 38.
3-point goals: Brandt 2, Gainer, Minium.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Carter Lilley, Peyton Rearick, Ashton Krall, Wade Young, Nevin Carrier, Gehrig Baker, Dale Mitchell.
Warrior Run 60
Logan Confer 0 1-2 1, Gabe Hogan 1 1-2 3, Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 14, Carter Marr 0 1-2 1, Coltin Pentycofe 2 1-2 5, Ethan Hartman 9 0-0 19, Nathan Artman 1 3-4 5, Ryan Newton 1 1-2 3, A. J. Bieber 4 1-3 9. Totals 23 9-17 60.
3-point goals: Sheesley 4, Hartman.
Did not score: Mason Hulsizer.
Score by quarters
Milton 8 10 8 12 — 38
Warrior Run 14 10 17 19 — 60
n Mifflinburg 66,
Central Mountain 57
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to help Mifflinburg pull away for a HAC-I win.
The Wildcats led 26-23 at halftime, but scored 20 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Cannon Griffith added 19 points in the win, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Central Mountain 57
Jack Hannah 3 0-0 7, Nick Long 6 2-4 14, Cayde McCloskey 7 2-2 18, Trevor Adair 2 0-1 4, Aidan Major 1 2-4 4, Ashton Probst 4 2-3 10. Totals 23 8-14 57.
3-point goals: McCloskey 2, Hannah.
Did not score: Brett Gerlach.
Mifflinburg 66
Gabe Yoder 2 0-0 5, Isaiah Valentine 9 7-9 26, Tyler Reigel 1 2-2 5, Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2, Cannon Griffith 6 4-5 19, Jake Young 2 2-2 6, Zach Wertman 1 1-4 3. Totals 22 16-22 66.
3-point goals: Griffith 3, Reigel, Valentine, Yoder.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 14 9 16 18 – 57
Mifflinburg 12 14 20 20 — 66
n Williams Valley 53,
Line Mountain 37
TOWER CITY — Riley Young scored a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough in Line Mountain’s nonleague loss.
The Eagles trailed 25-15 at halftime after Williams Valley outscored them by 10 in the second quarter.
Line Mountain 37
Bradley Buriak 1 0-0 3, Riley Young 7 2-2 21, Brady Bingaman 1 0-0 2, Tharon Wagner 1 0-0 2, Caden Lahr 1 1-2 3, Nick Williams 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 3-4 37.
3-point goals: Young 5, Buriak.
Did not score: Nick Snyder, Aidan Tressler, Damien Fritchey, Travis Feese, Maverick Bradigan, Mack Keim.
Williams Valley 53
Bryce Herb 6 1-2 16, Jesse Engle 3 2-3 8, Mason Evans 3 1-3 7, Brady Evans 5 0-0 11, Jake Herman 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 4-8 53.
3-point goals: Herb 3, Achenbach, Evans.
Did not score: David Wenrich, Gavin Sutton, Nic Joseph, Nate Cole.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 10 5 15 7 — 37
Williams Valley 10 15 14 14 — 53
Friday
n Lourdes Regional 38,
Williams Valley 37
TOWER CITY — Tyler Novak scored a game-high 18 points, and Lourdes Regional held off Williams Valley to win in the Schuylkill League.
The Red Raiders led 27-20 after three quarters.
Novak hit four 3-pointers for Lourdes. Casen Sandri added eight points in the win.
Lourdes Regional 38
Casen Sandri 3 2-2 8, Hunter Reed 1 0-2 2, Tyler Novak 6 2-3 18, Shaun Potter 0 4-6 4, Maxwell Reiprish 2 0-0 4, Michael Keer 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 8-13 38.
3-point goals: Novak 4.
Did not score: None.
Williams Valley 37
Herb 7 1-4 17, Herman 0 1-2 1, Engle 4 1-2 10, M. Evans 1 0-0 2, B. Evans 2 2-2 7. Totals 14 5-10 37.
3-point goals: Herb 2, Engle, B. Evans.
Did not score: Joseph.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 12 6 9 11 — 38
Williams Valley 8 4 8 17 — 37