SELINSGROVE — After the first 10 minutes or so of Saturday's District 4 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal between Central Columbia and Lewisburg, it was difficult to tell which team was the undefeated top seed and which was the eighth seed with only two more wins than losses in the regular season.
However, that early stage was decisive.
The Blue Jays scored less than a minute into the game, then added a second goal just more than five minutes in on their way to a 3-1 win over the Green Dragons.
"(Central) just came out on fire," Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said. "I was waiting for (us) to kick it into gear. We definitely competed. It's tough. They're a good team."
Haley Bull tapped in a loose ball off a header from Paige Flaugh 51 seconds into the game to give Central Columbia (19-0) the early lead.
"I think it was just adrenaline, pure adrenaline," Central Columbia coach Ryan Polly said. "We knew how they were going to line up. We played them a couple weeks ago. We wanted to attack them out wide."
Madison Whitesell drilled a shot into the opposite corner after a beautiful diagonal pass from Madelyn Blake for a 2-0 lead just 5:06 into the game.
"I'm proud of the way (we) played today," Gerlinski said. "If (Central) didn't get those first two, it would have been a different game. I was proud of how we came back and got a goal."
The Green Dragons (9-7-3) outplayed the Blue Jays for long stretches of the game after that opening flurry by Central Columbia.
"We were pretty good about keeping our heads up and sticking with it," Lewisburg senior Elena Malone said. "We still had the whole game ahead of us, and in soccer anything can happen. Personally, I just put it behind me and kept playing my hardest. I watched all my girls around me. They were hustling as hard as they could."
Lewisburg's first good scoring chance came 15 minutes in. Sophie Kilbride sent a dangerous pass toward the goal that Central Columbia goalkeeper Karsyn Cox batted away just before a Green Dragon could knock it in.
Midway through the first half, Lewisburg freshman Caroline Blakeslee got her team on the board when she pounded a low shot into the net after receiving a ground cross from classmate Maria Bozella.
After the Blue Jays scored on each of their first two shots, the Lewisburg defense kept them at bay for the rest of the half.
"We pressured them really well," Malone said.
Lewisburg had a chance to tie the game with about 10 minutes left in the first half, but a scrambling Blue Jays defense proved up to the challenge.
"I was hammering (my team) about work rate, energy and attitude at halftime because we were getting beat to a lot of balls," Polly said. "Credit to (Lewisburg). They're a technical team. They're a tough team. They're disciplined. They fly through challenges. ... It was definitely them working harder than us."
Malone — on a long free kick — and junior Mikayla Long both forced saves from Cox on shots that would have tied the game. The Blue Jays got a bit of insurance finally with 7:15 to play when Blake scored with a Whitesell assist.
"This was a nice wake-up call," Polly said. "I figured we would struggle because, eighth seed or not, they're a good team."
The loss marked the end of the careers of Malone, Madison Cardello and Medha Yenireddy.
"Obviously, I'm upset," Malone said. "That's probably the last time I'll play soccer. As up-and-down as our season was this year, I really think this was my favorite team. We were super-close. ... It's just sad to know that it's now over."
Malone, who is planning to run track at Lafayette next year, and Cardello were the last links to Lewisburg's state runner-up team from 2018. The Green Dragons qualified for states in 2019, and pushed eventual state champion Bloomsburg to the brink last year in a district semifinal.
"The biggest thing as seniors we've been preaching this year is: Always put everything you have on the field, and always work your hardest," Malone said. "You never know what can happen. There can be a fluke goal. As long as you work your hardest and do what your coaches tell you, in the end, you'll at least have fun. Always working your hardest is my biggest thing."
With only three seniors graduating, and several freshmen playing key roles, Gerlinski said he hopes the returning players will use Saturday's performance to build success in the future.
"I hope they remember this experience, and I think they will," Gerlinski said. "We're young. There's a lot of good eighth graders coming up."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
at Selinsgrove H.S.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 3, LEWISBURG 1
First half
CC-Haley Bull (Paige Flaugh), 0:51; CC-Madison Whitesell (Madelyn Blake), 5:06; L-Caroline Blakeslee (Maria Bozella), 19:45.
Second half
CC-Blake (Whitesell), 72:45.
Shots: CC 12-8. Shots on goal: CC 6-5. Corners: L 3-1. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (McKenna Meadows); Central Columbia 4 (Karsyn Cox).