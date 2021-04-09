LEWISBURG — Carley Wagner’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning gave Lewisburg a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the Green Dragons knocked off Southern Columbia, 8-5, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Thursday.
The Green Dragons plated four runs in the fifth inning.
Brynn Wagner singled to open the fifth. After an out, Wagner followed with a two-run homer to give the Green Dragons a 6-5 lead. Sydney Bolinsky and Gracie Murphy then each singled to put runners on the corners. Kimberly Shannon followed with an RBI groundout to make it to 7-5, before Olivia Hockenbrock capped the scoring with an RBI double.
Shannon worked 32/3 innings in relief to pick up the win. She didn’t allow a run, striking out six and walking three.
Lewisburg 8,
Southern Columbia 5
Southern Col. 002 301 0 — 5-5-2
Lewisburg 400 040 0 — 8-10-2
WP: Kimberly Shannon; LP: Avery Konyar.
Southern Columbia: Konyar, 2-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Emily Reese, 1-for-1, homer (3rd, one on), 2 RBIs.
Lewisburg: Carley Wagner 3-for-4, double, HR (5th, one on), 3 RBIs; Gracie Murphy, 2-for-3; Sydney Bolinsky, 2-for-4; Olivia Hockenbrock, double.
n Mifflinburg 13,
Milton 2 (5 inn.)
MILTON — Mifflinburg pounded out 13 hits and didn’t commit an error as the Wildcats picked up their first win of the season.
Jaden Keister had four hits and scored three runs for the Wildcats. Camryn Murrey had a two-run first-inning homer for Mifflinburg (1-2 overall and HAC-I).
Brooklyn Wade scored both runs, and Kendall Fedder had an RBI double for the Black Panthers (0-3 overall and HAC-I).
Mifflinburg 13, Milton 2 (5 inn.)
Mifflinburg 440 41-13-13-0
Milton 011 00 — 2-5-2
Chelsea Miller and Everlyn Osborne. Miranda Hess and Gabby Whiteknight.
WP: Miller; LP: Hess.
Mifflinburg; Brook Karchner 3-for-4, double, 2 runs; Kira Hackenberg 1-for-4, 2 runs; Osborne 1-for-2, 2 runs; Jaden Keister 4-for-4, 3 runs; Camryn Murrey 2-for-3, homer (1st, one on); Emilie Miller, 2-for-3.
Milton: Larissa Sheaffer 2-for-3; Brooklyn Wade 1-for-2, double, 2 runs; Kendall Fedder 1-for-3, double, RBI.
n Lourdes Regional 9,
Lehighton 8
COAL TOWNSHIP — Emily Yuskoski had a double and knocked in three runs as the Red Raiders held off a late Lehighton rally to claim the Schuylkill League victory.
The Red Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 9-7 lead. The Indians scored a run in the top of the seventh before Yuskoski, who had the complete-game victory, wriggled out of a late jam.
Avery Dowkus had four hits, including a double for the Red Raiders (2-2).
Lehighton falls to 0-3.
Lourdes Regional 9, Leighton 8
Lehighton 210 004 1 — 8-15-4
Lourdes Regional 501 003 x — 9-16-3
Abbie Miller and Madyson Bergdahl. Emily Yuskoski and Hailee Brown.
WP: Yuskoski; LP: Miller.
Lehighton: Maggie Pagotto 3-for-4, double, 2 runs; Alyssa Myers 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Mia Snyder 4-for-5, double, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kendra Peterman 2-for-4; Mallory Valentine 2-for-4.
Lourdes Regional: Makayla Adams, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Brown 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Avery Dowkus 4-for-4, double, run, RBI; Yuskoski 3-for-4, double, run, 3 RBIs; Maddie Scandle, 2-for-3; Leah Kosmer, 2-for-3, double, run.
n Upper Dauphin 5,
East Juniata 1
ELIZABETHVILLE — The Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break open a close TVL game.
Fayth Anderson hit a 3-run homer for Upper Dauphin in the fifth.
Alyssa Robinson had three hits and an RBI for the Tigers (1-2 overall, 1-1 TVL). Tiana Terry added a double for East Juniata
Upper Dauphin 5,
East Juniata 1
East Juniata 100 000 0 —1-5-4
Upper Dauphin 200 030 x — 5-7-2
WP: Maddin Grow; LP: Watts.
East Juniata: Alyssa Robinson, 3-for-4, RBI; Tiana Terry, doube.
Upper Dauphin: Fayth Anderson, homer (5th, two on), 3 RBIs; Grow, double; Abbygail Koons, double.
n Williams Valley 14,
Line Mountain 5
TOWER CITY — The Vikings trailed 4-0 early before they scored all of their runs in their final three at bats.
Tori Rabuck knocked in four runs with a double and two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Lainie Shoop added three runs batted in, including a two-run triple in Williams Valley’s seven-run sixth inning.
Aspen Walker had a two-run homer in the first inning for Line Mountain (2-1). Kya Matter struck out 13 in the loss.
Williams Valley 14,
Line Mountain 5
Line Mountain 201 101 0 — 5-7-3
Williams Valley 000 437 x — 14-9-1
Kya Matter, Kaely Walshaw (6) and Aspen Walker. Emma Crisswell and Tori Rabuck.
WP: Crisswell; LP: Matter.
Line Mountain: Walker 2-for-2, homer (1st, one on) run, 2 RBIs; Brooke Novinger 3-for-3, 2 doubles, run, RBI.
Williams Valley: Mackenzie Carl, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Crisswell 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Rabuck 2-for-4, double, HR (5th, one on), 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Lainie Shoop 2-for-4, triple, run, 3 RBIs; Olivia Savage, 2 runs.