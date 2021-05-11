LEWISBURG — For nearly six innings on Tuesday the Lewisburg softball team wasn't crisp — and with Warrior Run fighting for a District 4 Class 3A playoff berth — that lack of a razor edge cost the Green Dragons for most of the game.
"We were a little sluggish for most of the game; I don't know what was going on," Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. "We didn't play good defense, and that's been our signature."
However, with the bats in the Lewisburg order, its offense can erase a lot of mistakes.
The Green Dragons plated nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 13-9 victory over the Defenders in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action at the Pawling Complex.
"Everybody on this team can hit, but we just have to stay up and not get down on ourselves," said winning pitcher Lexi Walter, who hit a game-tying three-run homer in the sixth.
Lewisburg (9-4 overall, 6-3 HAC-II) had three players — Rylee Dyroff, Erin Field and Carly Wagner — with three hits, but it went nearly for naught as five errors and Warrior Run's own potent offense had the Defenders leading 8-4 after a three-run top of the sixth.
After Hannah Michael doubled, Lewisburg second baseman Carly Wagner made an outstanding catch on the run behind first base. Michael tagged up and raced for third as Carly Wagner threw to third, but the throw got away allowing the Defenders' leadoff hitter to score.
Valandra McHenry then walked, and Abby Evans hit a two-run homer to give Warrior Run an 8-4 advantage.
"We could have folded there when we went down four runs," Ken Wagner said. "We kept sticking with it, and we kept fighting. We keep doing that.
"These girls are resilient."
The first eight batters of the sixth inning reached base and scored for the Green Dragons.
After Dyroff reached on an error and Field singled, Brynn Wagner singled home a run.
Walter then stepped to the plate, and hit a laser beam that barely cleared the center-field fence for a game-tying three-run homer.
"I didn't have some real good at-bats earlier in the game," Walter said. "I just needed to be patient in that at-bat, look for my pitch, and drive it."
Carly Wagner singled and Sidney Bolinsky sacrificed her to second. An error on the bunt allowed the runners to move to second and third.
Gracie Murphy broke the tie with an RBI single to make the score 9-8. Olivia Hockenbrock followed with an RBI groundout.
After back-to-back walks, Field hit an RBI single, and Brynn Wagner capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to give Lewisburg a 13-8 lead.
Warrior Run (6-7, 4-6) got a run in the top of the seventh when Michael singled, went to third on a Gracy Beachel single and scored on McHenry's groundout, but Walter got a groundout to end the game.
The Defenders scored three runs in the top of the first to take an early lead, thanks to an error, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Maggie Gelnett.
Field cut the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single after Dyroff doubled in the bottom of the inning, but the Green Dragons ran into a double play after an infield-fly call. Lewisburg also had a runner who tried to score on a wild pitch thrown out at home in the second inning.
The Green Dragons tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the third. Dyroff singled and scored on an error before Carly Wagner tied the game with an RBI single with two outs in the inning.
Warrior Run answered in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead when Mackenzie Watts singled home two runs with two outs.
LEWISBURG 13, WARRIOR RUN 9
Warrior Run;300;023;1 — 9-10-3
Lewisburg;102;019;X — 13-17-5
Valandra McHenry, Kaelyn Watson (6) and Maggie Gelnett. Lexi Walter and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Walter; LP: McHenry.
Warrior Run: Hannah Michael 3-for-4, double, 3 runs scored; Abby Evans 2-for-4, homer (6th, one on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mackenzie Watts 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs.
Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff 3-for-4, double, 4 runs; Erin Field 3-for-5, 2 RBIs; Brynn Wagner 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Walter, 2-for-5, homer (6th, two on), 3 RBIs; Carly Wagner 3-for-4, run, RBI; Bolinsky 2-for-3; Olivia Hockenbrock, 2 RBIs.