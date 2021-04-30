LEWISBURG — To finish off a true comeback for the ages, Lewisburg had its batting order land in the perfect place — Josh Heath's No. 3 hole.
Earlier Friday, Heath blasted what Green Dragons coach Don Leitzel called "the most prodigious home run" to beat archrival Mifflinburg, 7-5, in the completion of a game suspended after eight innings on April 9.
The teams' regularly scheduled game which followed at blustery Brandon Kramm Memorial Field, though, was all Wildcats through the middle of the fifth inning as Andrew Diehl's five RBIs helped forge a seven-run lead.
However, Lewisburg scored five in the home fifth to chase Mifflinburg ace Cade Dressler, then pulled within one on Heath's sacrifice fly in the sixth. When the West Virginia University commit's turn came up in the seventh, the Green Dragons had tied the score and filled the bases. Only Heath was long gone, having been ejected during the mid-inning changeover when he made a comment overheard by the umpire.
Lewisburg turned to freshman Ryan Metta-Rogan, and the junior varsity player lofted a 1-1 pitch to deep right field for a game-winning sacrifice fly that capped a one-day season sweep of the Wildcats, 9-8.
"I was very nervous at first because I'm a freshman and it's a varsity game — a very important game," Metta-Rogan said. "I knew my team needed me, so I came in and just did what I usually do: get contact, hit a sac fly and get an RBI for my team.
"It was very exciting. Very."
The Green Dragons took some lumps during a recent three-game slide played without the injured Heath, being outscored 38-7 by Danville, Shikellamy and Montoursville. A rout of Shamokin on Wednesday, which coincided with Heath's return to the lineup (and six RBIs) was followed by Friday's sweep, making Lewisburg 6-7 overall (4-7 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I).
"This feels sweet," said Green Dragons coach Don Leitzel. "I like the way we battled. When we were 3-7 we didn't just throw in the towel, and that's the kind of fight I've been asking them to give me.
"To get two (wins) tonight ... they were big."
Mifflinburg, conversely, lost for the ninth consecutive time — and the fifth by two or fewer runs in that span — dropping to 2-10 overall, 2-8 HAC-I.
The Wildcats trailed 1-0 in the first inning when senior ace and VCU commit Cade Dressler walked the bases full with one out and then hit Max Mitchell with a pitch. Dressler found his groove immediately after, cutting through sustained strong guts to strike out four in row and six of seven while carrying a no-hitter nearly four full innings.
In the meantime, Mifflinburg banked Dressler a 6-0 lead with Diehl's wind-blown double with two outs and the bases loaded in the second, followed by a three-run third. Dressler hit a ground-rule double to plate a run in the third. After a run scored on a double play, Troy Dressler singled to end a 12-pitch battle with Heath. That hit, along with Lewisburg's third error, extended the inning for Ethan Shoemaker's RBI single.
Two innings later, Diehl belted a 2-2 pitch into the jet stream carrying out to right field, making it 8-1 with a two-out, two-run homer.
Lewisburg answered with a string of four hits that helped push Cade Dressler to his 100-pitch limit. Kaiden Wagner and Arndt singled; Heath lined an RBI double; and Jack Landis lashed a triple that tailed into the gap in right-center for two more runs. The Dragons got two more on dropped balls in the outfield to pull within 8-6.
"We gave them a lot of of unearned runs, and they gave us a few back. We definitely got a few breaks," said Leitzel. "Obviously that was a huge inning. Not only did we reach (Dressler's) pitch count in that inning, but we scored some runs."
Ardnt fanned four in two innings of scoreless relief, allowing Lewisburg to creep closer with Heath's sixth-inning sacrifice fly. Mifflinburg committed three infield errors in the home seventh, including a bad throw that put the leadoff hitter on, and misplayed grounder that filled the bases with one out.
Arndt hit a comebacker to reliever Zach Wertman, who initially wheeled toward second base before throwing to the plate where the ball was dropped, allowing the tying run to score. That led to Metta-Rogan's heroics — after he was hand-picked to fill Heath's vacated spot.
"That was a decision on the part of all of us, but mainly JV coach Luke Smith and his assistant Mike Asche. Those two guys are with the JVs constantly ... so I rely a lot on their input," said Leitzel. "It came down to Metta-Rogan and another couple kids, and they said 'Rogan will put the ball in play.' I said, 'Well, that's what we need right now.'"
"I was just looking for some solid contact deep in the field so I could get my teammate to tag up and get him home," Metta-Rogan said. "That's all I was really trying to do there."
Lewisburg 7, Mifflinburg 5 (9 inn.)
(completion of suspended game)
Lewisburg;300;000;103;— 7-7-4
Mifflinburg;102;000;101;— 5-9-4
Owen Arndt, Josh Heath (6) and Heath, Shea Girton (6). Cade Dressler, Troy Dressler (5), Zach Wertman (9) and Lucas Whittaker, Ethan Shoemaker (9).
WP: Heath. LP: Wertman.
Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner 1-for-4, 2 runs; Heath 1-for-4, home run (9th, 1 on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jack Landis 1-for-2; Girton 1-for-3, RBI; Arndt 1-for-4, RBI; Max Mitchell 1-for-4, run; Joel Myers 1-for-3, run.
Mifflinburg: Colin Miller run; Liam Church 1-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; C. Dressler 2-for-4, run, RBI; Gavin Martin 2-for-5, RBI; T. Dressler 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Tanner Zimmerman 1-for-4, run.
Lewisburg 9, Mifflinburg 8
Mifflinburg;033;020;0 — 8-10-5
Lewisburg;100;051;2 — 9-7-4
Winning run scored with 2 outs in 7th
C. Dressler, Wertman (5) and Shoemaker. Heath, Mitchell (5), Arndt (6) and Girton.
WP: Arndt. LP: Wertman.
Mifflinburg: Miller 1-for-4; Church run; Wertman 2-for-4, run; C. Dressler 1-for-2, double, RBI; Martin RBI; T. Dressler 2-for-4, 3 runs; Zeb Hufnagle 1-for-4, run; Shoemaker 1-for-3, RBI; Andrew Diehl 2-for-4, home run (5th, 2 on), double, run, 5 RBIs.
Lewisburg: Wagner 2-for-5, 2 runs; Arndt 1-for-4, 2 runs; Heath 1-for-2, double, run, 2 RBIs; Ryan Metta-Rogan RBI; Landis 2-for-3, triple, run, 2 RBIs; Mitchell run, RBI; Forrest Zelechoski 1-for-4.