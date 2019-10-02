The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — Lewisburg scored three second-half goals to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Shamokin 3-2 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Dunn scored just 2:12 into the game to give the Indians an early lead, but the Green Dragons came back.
Amelia Kiepke, Ella Reish and Sophie Kilbride scored in a 12-minute span early in the second half to put Lewisburg ahead to stay.
Emma Kramer scored with 23:19 left to pull Shamokin to within one.
Lewisburg 3, Shamokin 2
First half
S-Kaitlyn Dunn (Sadie Komara), 37:48.
Second half
L-Amelia Kiepke, 36:21; L-Ella Reish (Sophie Kilbride), 26:45; L-Kilbride (Reish), 24:26; S-Emma Kramer, 23:19.
Shots: L, 6-5. Corners: L, 3-2. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Lauren Gross); Shamokin 1 (Olivia Haupt).
n Southern Columbia 2,
Hughesville 2
HUGHESVILLE — Evelyn Cook scored a goal and assisted on another in less than three minutes late in the game to help the Tigers rally for a tie in HAC-III action.
After the Spartans (6-5-1) took a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the second half, the Tigers (8-0-3) had work to do to remain unbeaten.
Cook scored with 8:16 left, and then assisted on a goal by Morgan Marks with 5:40 left. Neither team could break through in overtime.
Southern Columbia 2, Hughesville 2
First half
H-Emma McGinley, 33:44.
Second half
H-Morgan Hopkins, 50:06; SC-Evelyn Cook, 71:44; SC-Morgan Marks (Cook), 74:20.
Shots: H, 19-18. Corners: T, 4-4. Saves: Southern Columbia 7 (Rilyn Wisloski); Hughesville 10 (Jade Cordrey).
n Selinsgrove 0,
Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Alivia Ravy made 21 saves in goal to help the Seals shut out the Millionaires in the HAC-I contest.
Lila Vogelsong made eight saves for Williamsport in the shutout.
Selinsgrove 0, Williamsport 0
Shots: W, 21-9. Corners: S, 5-4. Saves: Selinsgrove 21 (Alivia Ravy); Williamsport 8 (Lila Vogelsong).
n Line Mountain 4, Juniata 1
MANDATA — Halley Shaffer scored two goals and had an assist, Veronia Rebuck scored twice, and the Eagles won the Tri-Valley League contest.
Rebuck scored the only goal in the first half, but the Indians’ Nylah Pannebaker tied the game with 14:21 left.
Shaffer assisted Rebuck on the go-ahead goal with six minutes left, and then Shaffer scored two of her own in the final 3:03.
Line Mountain 4, Juniata 1
First half
LM-Veronica Rebuck, 37:35.
Second half
J-Nylah Pannebaker 14:21; LM-Rebuck (Halley Shaffer), 6:00; LM-Shaffer, 3:03; LM-Shaffer, 0:51.
Shots: T, 16-16. Corners: LM, 3-2. Saves: Juniata 7 (Hailey Kepner); Line Mountain 7 (Sara Canepa).
n Northumberland Chr. 5,
Muncy 2
NORTHUMBERLAND — Emma Daku-Treas scored four goals, including three in the first half, to help the Warriors win the nonleague contest.
Northumberland Christian (17-2), which lost to Muncy earlier this season, led 4-0 at halftime.
Northumberland Christian 5, Muncy 2
First half
NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Emily Garvin), 33:21; NC-Daku-Treas, 31:30; NC-Caitlyn Gray (Anna Ulmer), 9:37; NC-Daku-Treas (penalty kick), 3:07
Second half
M-Ashlyn Fowler (Hanna Dgien), 23:13; NC-Daku-Treas, 12:32; M-Aleaha Bigelow, 8:33
Shots: NC, 23-8; Corners: NC, 7-2. Saves: Muncy 16 (Sarah Dgien); Northumberland Christian 6 (Rebekah Hayner).