If there was a game that sticks with a team for a whole year, it happened last year when Lewisburg took on Central Columbia.
The Green Dragons held a 10-point lead and were driving with the football in the fourth quarter, but lost in the game in overtime to the Blue Jays.
“They’ve been talking about it all winter. If they could get one game back from last season, it’s that one,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. “They know they let one get away.”
The two teams meet again tonight at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field — Lewisburg will be using Selinsgrove’s home field this year because Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium is not available due to the coronavirus pandemic — in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchup.
There is a pretty good chance that this is the best game of the weekend. The teams have played some good games against each other — in addition to last year’s contest, they played a 7-6 game in the 2018 District 4 playoffs won by the Green Dragons.
“Both these teams are familiar with each other,” Persing said. “The kids know each other. We know each other’s schemes. We know they are going to run the ball and try to hit some play-action passes and play tough defense.”
That tough defense is going to be to the Blue Jays’ strength, according to coach Scott Dennis.
“We have so much speed and athleticism in the back eight, plus our defensive line is going to be tough to block,” Dennis said. “We can get to the football.”
Linebackers Garrett Carter and Dylan Devlin will lead the charge on defense. Both are expected to play in college, and are getting looked at by several Football Championship Subdivision schools. If there will be some issues for the Blue Jays on defense they may come in the secondary. Both starting cornerbacks are new this season, but senior Eli Morrison is a three-year starter at safety.
Quarterback Garrett McNelis is back as is leading rusher Troy Johnson. Morrison — the second-leading receiver a season ago — is expected to take a bigger role on offense following the graduation of leading receiver Xander Bradley.
“They certainly have some athletes. It really looks like the quarterback has worked on his accuracy,” Persing said of the Blue Jays.
Lewisburg will counter with a different offensive attack this season. The Green Dragons are moving to an option attack. Leading rusher Ethan Dominick moves to quarterback to take over for four-year starter Nick Shedleski, while senior Max Moyers returns from a knee injury. Moyers topped 2,000 yards rushing as a sophomore. Wide receiver Jack Landis will also rotate in at quarterback, while Dominick shifts to one of the wing spots.
Persing and his staff are using the option to get as many of its offensive weapons as possible on the field at the same time.