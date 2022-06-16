Lewisburg’s softball history can broken down into two distinct periods.
Let’s see if this sounds familiar to the current team and fans: the Green Dragons were quite successful in the late 1980s — winning several West Branch League titles — but couldn’t get over the hump against the Central Columbia Blue Jays.
Finally in the 1990 postseason, Lewisburg beat Central Columbia in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals, sparking the Green Dragons to their first softball district title, and a run to the state semifinals where they dropped a 1-0 game in nine innings to eventual state champion Bristol to finish 22-2.
Other than a second district softball title in 1996 — in a bit of trivia the first two coaches to win softball district titles also coached football at Lewisburg (Jim Wetzel in 1990 and Todd Tilford in 1996) — and a playoff win in 1997, that’s it for great Lewisburg softball teams and history.
The 21-year stretch between playoff wins was a dark time. The team just missed qualifying in 1998, and its best season after that was a seven-win year in 2008. Lewisburg endured a 57-game losing streak from the 2011 season until it was snapped with a 4-2 win over Lourdes Regional in 2014. Before finishing 16-5 in Wagner’s second season in 2018, Lewisburg had nine wins in the previous five seasons.
So when 2022 started, Lewisburg would be happy with a state playoff appearance, correct? A team that hadn’t advanced out of the district semifinals in 26 years shouldn’t have big dreams, but Wagner had an inkling — if things broke right — this could be a quite a season.
“I knew I had a good nucleus. I knew we had eight or nine solid ball players coming back. Our goals at the beginning of the season are always win a district title, and make a run at states,” Wagner said.
“That was the plan,” Wagner added with a chuckle. “Whether it happens or not, a lot of things have to fall into place.”
Fall into place they have as the Green Dragons (19-3) face Avonworth (20-5) in the Class 3A state championship game at 12:30 p.m. today at Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University for both schools’ first appearance in a softball state championship game.
“They’ve been working their tails off since November — running, lifting and hitting in the cage. They took ground balls in the gym all winter long,” Wagner said. “The girls tell us they want to practice, and they come to work for an hour-and-a-half, two hours every day.”
All that hard work has culminated in the biggest game of their high school careers this afternoon.
“It feels so good to make a state final,” junior first baseman Gracie Murphy said. “I’ve always wanted to since forever. COVID, not being able to play my freshman year, I’ve only got three years to play in high school. I’ve always wanted this, and I’m so glad that we get to play in that game.”
Today’s opponent — the Antelopes — are quite similar to the Green Dragons, as both have pretty good sophomore pitcher and an offense that is just as potent at the bottom as it is at the top.
Avenworth has scored at least five runs in 18 of its 20 victories this season, and has pair of sophomore power hitters in Leah Kuban (seven homers) and Rylee Gray (five homers). Both players homered in the Antelopes’ win over Bald Eagle Area in the semifinals on Monday.
Sophomore Alivia Lantzy should be in the circle for Avonworth, which also won the WPIAL (District 7) title in 2019, the first in school history. Lantzy is 17-3 on the season with 212 strikeouts.
The Green Dragons — the No. 1 team in the state in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review softball top 5 — have to be one of most balanced offenses in the state. Of the top eight spots in the line-up only Murphy and Alexis Walter are hitting below .300, but both — along with Erin Field — are tied for the team lead with 20 RBIs.
Field has been the top hitter in the state playoffs for Lewisburg, going 8-for-12 in three games. She leads the team with a .457 batting average with nine doubles and five triples this season. Catcher Sydney Bolinsky is second on the team in hitting at .443, and is tied for second on the team in RBIs with Rylee Dyroff. Kimmy Shannon has 18 RBIs out of the No. 8 hole, while Ryan Brouse has knocked in 16 runs this season.
Leadoff hitter Carley Wagner is the lone hitter in the top eight not to knock in at least 15 runs this season, but she’s third on the team with 22 runs scored.
Shannon has thrown all but 2/3 of an inning in the Green Dragons playoff run. A three-time PIAA swimming gold medalist already as a sophomore, Shannon said earlier in the playoffs that she doesn’t throw doing swimming season, but has rounded into shape in the latter part of the season.
Shannon is 12-1 this season with a 1.34 earned run average. She’s struck out 77 and walked 32, and she set career-highs in strikeouts in each of the first two games of the PIAA playoffs.