WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s 3,200-meter relay team closed the first night of the District 4 track and field meet in style Thursday night.
The Green Dragons’ James Koconis, Calvin Bailey, Gianlucca Perrone and Thomas Hess set a district record, winning in 7:51.55, nearly 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Danville. The previous District 4 Class 3A record was 7:55.42.
“Watching James come down the straightaway was really exciting,” Bailey said. “It really got me in the mood. I knew we were going to do big things today.”
Bailey watched his teammate finish the opening two laps. He then took off and gained more distance for the third runner.
“Seeing him run and put his all on the track means I have to do the same,” Bailey said. “I have to make a commitment to him and my other teammates and put it all on the track together.”
They did that with what looked like ease as Perrone and Hess finished off the record-breaking race.
“The other teams had some motivation today,” Perrone said. “It was cool to see some of the other teams running with us. I honestly never had any clue where we were time-wise. I just wanted to go out like I always do and run my leg.”
Southern Columbia junior Gavin Garcia has been overshadowed somewhat this spring by teammate Braeden Wisloski. Wisloski, one of the best sprinters in the state, continued his dominant season with the fastest Class 2A district semifinal time in the 100 in 10.81, but Garcia was right behind him.
Garcia and Bloomsburg’s Nasir Heard tied for first in the other heat, both finishing in 11.14 seconds.
“Just all along the season, it was about doing as many block work reps as possible,” Garcia said. “Everything matters a little more. It’s districts. Everybody is going to go a little faster. I just had to run my race.”
Garcia said he was pushed by running next to Heard.
“It was awesome,” Garcia said. “I knew the kid was faster than me from the race before. I just had to stay low and keep driving.”
Garcia’s personal-record time bettered the state-qualifying standard by 0.16 seconds.
“I’m used to running with my arms flailing for balance in football,” Garcia said. “I just had to get my arms moving forward and my body moving forward. I definitely felt like I ran my best race ever.”
All Danville’s Jagger Dressler wanted Thursday’s was to triple jump 45 feet.
He got more than he aimed for as he set a District 4 and school record in the event
Dressler leaped 45-7.25 top the field. Lewisburg’s Anthony Bhangdia finished second with a long jump of 44-6.50, and Williamsport’s Al-Kabeer Jason placed third with a long of 43-08.5.
“Honestly, 45 was the goal, because that’s the state qualifier,” Dressler said. “Anything above that was just me pushing myself to get more. I’m definitely happy with what happened today.”
The previous Class 3A record was 45-5.5.
“Breaking any district record is just going to feel great,” Dressler said. “I’m definitely feeling good about it.”