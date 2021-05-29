SHIPPENSBURG — Two previous races this season with State College showed the Lewisburg 4x800-meter relay runners the way to beat the state’s fastest foursome.
Certainly, bumping from Class 2A to race with the big boys in 3A and knocking off the top-seeded Little Lions was a big ask for No. 2 seed Lewisburg.
Nevertheless, a strategic lineup change may have proved the difference Saturday morning at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. Lewisburg, with a seed time nearly four seconds slower than the Little Lions made history with a win in the school’s first-ever race in the PIAA Class 3A championships.
Lewisburg won in 7 minutes, 53.93 seconds, 1.76 seconds ahead of runner-up State College, which came in seeded 7:50.99.
Despite the odds, the Green Dragons quartet of seniors James Koconis, Calvin Bailey and Giancarlo Perrone and sophomore anchor Tom Hess saw an opportunity worth chasing.
Koconis, who ran the third leg, said they noticed in their previous encounters that State College gets an advantage by running its fastest athletes second and fourth. That meant Bailey moving to second and Hess to anchor, with Koconis leading off.
Everyone played an important role but Bailey, feeding off Koconis’ perfect lead, fought off some potential trouble to race to the front of the field by 20 meters.
On the handoff from Koconis, Bailey nearly collided with an opponent’s runner as the latter was leaving the track.
“If he fell it would have really put us behind, but Calvin is pretty nimble,” Koconis said.
Bailey said: “I knew what I needed to do, and I couldn’t let other people change my plan.”
On his first leg, Koconis got boxed in at the start, but moved outside to get past the pack.
Perrone knew his only job was to keep or improve the lead ahead of Hess.
“I knew (State College anchor Brady) Bigger was a big-time player, but seeing Tommy with so much room, I was screaming at him, “There is a potential to win this,’” Perrone said. “Making history, that’s the most incredible thing about this. I’m glad we could get into the record books.”
Bailey said the team learned of the impending classification change two years ago, but then the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the team had worked out before the shutdown and thought they were returning an outstanding team.
“We all were ready for it when we got here,” Bailey said after coming back after a lost season.
Perrone said he was also confident in Bailey’s ability to open it up for his teammates.
“Bailey is one of the guys on this team that I trust the most,” he said. “I try to take a position as a leader on this team and I like to inspire my teammates as much as I can. When I saw Calvin get that lead, all it meant for me was that I had to create more of a lead.”
Hess was also grateful for Perrone.
“I knew that the State College anchor was crazy good at 1:55.3 (lap time). He’s raced me this year every single time, even when I was second leg, and we built a relationship with each other,” Hess said.
Hess said the people along the fence around the track were letting him know about his lead, but, rather than in time, it was in distance. He said they told him it was 20 meters on the second lap and then 15 on the third.
“By that point, I knew I had it in me to just close,” Hess said.
He said he had run the anchor leg in big meets twice before but ran second in the Bruce Dallas Invitational this season.
“I do like bringing it home,” he said.
So did the large contingent of Green Dragon fans on Saturday.