JERSEY SHORE — Lewisburg scored a goal in each half, getting the game-winner from Viktor Permyashkin midway through the second half in a tough 2-1 win at Jersey Shore.
The Green Dragons (4-0-1, 2-0 HAC-I) outshot the Bulldogs 14-6.
Alfred Romano scored an unassisted goal with less than six minutes to go in the first half to stake Lewisburg to the leader. Three minutes after the Bulldogs got the equalizer, Permyashkin hit the game-winner.
Lewisburg 2, Jersey Shore 0
First half
L-Alfred Romana, 5:58.
Second half
JS-Carter Stackhouse, 22:16; L-Viktor Permyashkin, 19:12.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-6. Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 3; Jersey Shore (Silas Crouch), 4. Corners: Lewisburg, 3-2.
JV Score: Lewisburg, 5-0.