Even though he’d called balls and strikes during a sizable number of Little League’s postseason events, Jeff Csernica still wanted to find out what else the Williamsport-based organization had to offer.
Such as what it would be like to work an important contest in another part of the world.
Well, the Lewisburg resident got his chance — and quite a bit more.
One of 10 umpires assigned to the Europe-Africa Region in the Czech Republic — two of the three softball events were contested in Chomutov, while the third took place in nearby Most — Csernica wrapped up a busy stretch earlier this week when he worked the plate in the Junior final (ages 13-14) between Czech squads from Prague and Bohemia.
Prague won easily 14-1, landing a berth in the World Series in Kirkland, Wash.
A squad from Milano, Italy, claimed the Little League title (11-12), and advanced to the World Series in Greenville, N.C., while another team from Prague hoisted the Senior crown (15-16) and will play in Sussex County, Del.
“I was intrigued by the opportunity to see more of the bigger picture and contribute outside of the U.S.,” said Csernica, who worked the 2015 Junior World Series (softball) in Kirkland, Wash. — a Seattle suburb. Csernica also has umpired in numerous Pennsylvania state baseball tournaments and also worked an Eastern Region softball event.
Although Csernica admits he speaks little Czech — counting numbers, yes, no, hello — he speaks more Italian, and that was a plus whenever the Italian-based squads took part. While the Netherlands also was represented, Csernica said adjustments were being made in the lead-up since teams from Nigeria, Spain and Ukraine had to withdraw.
What was different about the international event was all three age groups were contested in the same area of the Czech Republic — Chomutov and Most are in the northwest sector of the country about an hour or so from the German border. So, umpires were shuttled between the venues, and worked at different times in all three events.
Little League also tried to set it up so at least one umpire spoke the language spoken by one or both teams involved. As a result, the hand gestures used by umpires may have been employed more often — such as flashing a right fist for an out, swinging the right arm out to indicate a strike and displaying the count to the pitchers frequently.
Csernica said the inclusion of softball in the Olympic Games likely has led to umpires from all over uttering familiar baseball jargon such as “ball, strike, safe, out” so the language barrier is hardly an issue for those involved.
“Even the umpires from Italy, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic say strike one,” said Csernica, who began umpiring some 20 years ago when his children were done competing at the Little League level.
Yet there were differences from what folks in the U.S. are accustomed to experiencing, especially since a region here typically involves just a single bracket.
“In terms of the mechanics of the tournament, and having all the age groups there, that was different than what they would do in the U.S.,” admitted Csernica, who had never visited the Czech Republic previously.
“Since there were fewer teams in all the tournaments and they were in the same area, it was kind of interesting to see how much different the teams are when they’re 12 or 16 years old,” Csernica said. “It was kind of cool.”
Cool, too, was how involved the communities were in terms of coming out to watch the games at a modern complex with plenty of amenities that’s used by youngsters and adults alike or those willingly pitching in — Csernica said there was a pool of volunteers at the Chomutov site, including plenty of teenagers.
“The Chomutov people that ran the tournament were great,” Csernica commended. “They probably had 75 volunteers between the two fields, a grounds crew, making sure we had drinks.
“These towns were kind of up in the mountains close to the German border,” Csernica said of Chomutov, which produced former National Hockey League star Petr Klima, and Most native Petr Svoboda – the first Czech skater to play in 1,000 NHL games. “They were really quite rural, industrial towns where not many spoke English.”
And everyone was plugged in to the softball being played — not ice hockey or another sport.
Heck, the night before the tournaments began, the Czech National Team took on their counterparts from Australia in an exhibition game – yet only after they spent two hours as clinicians advising the girls readying to play.
Even the games ran rather smoothly, despite the significant stakes involved.
“The team that wins gets an all-expenses paid trip to the U.S., so it’s kind of a big deal,” Csernica said.
And while Csernica’s umpiring assignment may have ended earlier this week, he and his wife, Mary, were planning to stick around and visit Prague. They also were meeting friends for an excursion to Germany and Austria.
Then, it’ll be back to Lewisburg to prepare for Bucknell’s Fall Semester and the chemical engineering courses he teaches — something Dr. Csernica has done since arriving at BU in 1988 after earning his doctoral degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Csernica, who attended high school in New York state, was an undergraduate at Lehigh.
Regardless of what’s in front of him, Csernica now knows what it’s like to work a Little League event in another land.
“These tournaments that are outside the States, there’s always elements about making relationships with other people, other umpires, coaches,” Csernica admitted. “Often times, you develop some friendships and stay in touch with these people via emails or holiday cards or Facebook.
“This is gonna take it up to the next level with some people that don’t even live in the U.S. — umpires in Italy, the Netherlands, stuff like that. So, it’s kind of the same going through it, but a bit super-charged being at the international level,” Csernica continued.
“It’s been a blast.”