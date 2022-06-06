KINTERSVILLE — Hitting is sometimes about simply compiling information: What is the pitcher throwing? What is the umpire's strike zone? Does the pitcher have a little twist of the wrist before she releases the ball?
Those are some of things that both Erin Field and Ryan Brouse had to contemplate during their first at-bats Monday in a PIAA Class 3A softball first-round road game at Palisades High School.
How much could the Green Dragons really know about the District 11 champions? The Pirates' freshman pitcher — Karlye Teman — certainly had impressive numbers, including 267 strikeouts, and Palisades won 13 of its last 14 games. However, other than a quick scouting trip to the District 11 title game by the Lewisburg coaching staff, the Pirates were an unknown.
"We didn't know much about them," said Field, Lewisburg's senior third baseman. "We knew she was a pretty decent pitcher. We just had to do our thing, lay off the high-rise pitches, and play our ball."
Brouse added: "Seeing (Teman) once (through the lineup), it really helped."
The Green Dragons rattled the freshman pitcher early — scoring five runs in the second inning keyed by a three-run triple by Field in her second at-bat of the game — and Brouse hit a two-run triple in her second at-bat in the game as Lewisburg rolled to a 14-0, five-inning victory over Palisades.
Lewisburg (17-3) will face District 3 champion Kutztown in the state quarterfinals on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. It was the first state playoff win since 1996 for the Lewisburg softball team. The Green Dragons beat Kutztown in the first round 26 years ago.
The Green Dragons didn't score in their first at-bat, but Lewisburg accumulated a lot of information that inning. Field struck out looking on a 3-2 pitch that Field thought was outside and low. She took note in the second inning with two outs — and a run in on Carley Wagner's bases-loaded walk — when Teaman hit the same spot for another called strike.
"I knew she'd come outside again," Field said. "I knew I had to make contact with it because I didn't know if he would call it a strike again or not."
Field, a left-handed batter, lined a 1-1 pitch just above the shortstop's head to the opposite field, and the ball didn't stop until it hit the left-field fence. It cleared the bases, and when Field trotted home on a wild pitch, Lewisburg was in control, 5-0.
"We just were clicking on all cylinders. Our hitting was good; Kimmy was outstanding," Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. "Our defense was good too, but they didn't get to show it quite as much."
That was because Shannon was dominant on a bright, sunny afternoon. The sophomore lefty stymied an offense that averaged nearly seven runs per game. She struck out nine over five innings, and didn't allow a ball hit to the outfield. The Pirates managed a lone infield single with two outs in the third, and just two Palisades players reached second base — one in the first and one in the fifth and final inning.
"I was definitely excited by my performance. I think my arm was rested. I was a little nervous in the first inning," Shannon said. "But after seeing what we did (in the top of the second), that really helped me settled in."
Lewisburg continued its relentless offensive onslaught. With one out in the third, Alexis Walter singled and Gracie Murphy walked. Brouse — who had four hits in the district championship win — stayed hot with a two-run triple to make it 7-0. The sophomore walked after being asked to sacrifice in the second inning, but took advantage of being able to swing away in her next at-bat.
"It helps to get my timing down (that first at-bat)," Brouse said. "Then in the on-deck circle, I really like to watch, and time my leg lift as well."
Lewisburg's offense was so good it chased Teman from the game — the first time all season that anyone other than the freshman threw a pitch for the Pirates. An error and an RBI single by Walter pushed the lead to 9-0. After Murphy singled, both Brouse and Shannon were in 0-2 holes before working walks. The walk to Shannon forced in the 10th run of the game, and chased Teman from the contest.
Whitney Berge added an RBI walk, and Brouse scored on a wild pitch to make it 12-0 after four innings.
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND
at Palisades H.S.
LEWISBURG 14, PALISADES 0 (5 INN.)
Lewisburg;052;52 — 14-7-0
Palisades;000;00 — 0-1-3
Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Karlye Teman, Brooklyn Lucas (4), Aubrey Bouschell (5) and Ashley Amato.
WP: Shannon; LP: Teman.
Lewisburg: Carley Wagner, 1-for-2, run, RBI; Erin Field, 2-for-3, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Bolinsky, 2 runs; Alexis Walter, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, 3 runs; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-2, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.