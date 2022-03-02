MILTON — Playing a rival three times in one year certainly allows both teams to become quite familiar with each other.
So Lewisburg point guard Cam Michaels knew his opposite number on Mifflinburg — Cannon Griffith — wasn't comiing much farther than the free-throw line defensively, and would try to force Michaels to shoot from outside.
"I figured I'd drive a little bit, but if they were giving me the shot I might as well take it,' Michaels said.
Michaels had two first-half 3-pointers on his way to 16 points, and the Lewisburg defense stifled Mifflinburg in a 70-46 win in the Jungle at Milton High School on Wednesday night.
"He hit two big 3s. Cam played 32 minutes again (31 minutes — the backups played the final minute) and did a great job defensively as well," Lewisburg coach John Vaji said.
The Green Dragons (21-5) advance to the District 4 Class 4A championship game to face Athens (18-6) at a site and time to be determined. Lewisburg will attempt to win its first District 4 title since winning back-to-back gold medals in 2016 and 2017.
Mifflinburg (15-9) will face Shamokin (16-9) in the consolation game Saturday, with the winner advancing to states. The teams split their two meetings in league play.
"Going to start watching film (Wednesday night) on Athens. I know they are big and long," Vaji said. "I went up and watched them and Shamokin play (Tuesday night), and they gave Shamokin fits with their length."
Jake Hernandez got the Green Dragons started, scoring five of the team's first seven points as Lewisburg led 7-0 two minutes in. Mifflinburg hung in for most of the first half, cutting the lead to two twice in the first quarter, but Michaels hit his first 3-pointer of the first half to push the lead back to five.
With the lead back down to two points after an Eli Troutman foul shot with 1:10 left in the opening quarter, Hernandez hit a 3-pointer to push the lead again to five.
Hernandez's trey started an 8-1 spurt capped by a Michael's 3-pointer to give Lewisburg a 22-13 advantage with 6:06 left in the first half.
Michaels had 12 of his 16 in the first half, coupled with three steals and three assists. The Wildcats never got closer than six, and Michaels' push to the rim late in the quarter gave him two foul shots with 0.7 seconds left. He hit both to give Lewisburg a 32-24 advantage at halftime.
"It's been a great game every time we've played these guys this year," Michaels said. "We knew we had to get it done on the defensive end, and the rest would take care of itself."
Tyler Reigel cut the lead to five with a 3-pointer to open the third quarter for Mifflinburg, and the lead was six points when Hernandez converted on a three-point play — his first points since the first quarter — with 5:26 left in the third quarter. That pushed the lead to nine.
Lewisburg still led 43-34 when Joey Martin served up the dagger for the Green Dragons. The junior hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the last coming on a pull-up on the fastbreak, to give Lewisburg a 49-35 lead with 1:09 left in the third quarter.
Mifflinburg cut the lead to 10 at 51-41 when Ethan Bomgardner scored on an offensive bound, and Reigel followed with a floater on the next possession, but Vaji called a timeout hoping to avoid what happened in the first of the three meeting between the schools — the Wildcats rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Lewisburg used a 15-5 run to clinch the title berth.
Hernandez finished with a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Michaels finished with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Martin and Forrest Zelechoski each added 10 points for the Green Dragons.
Reigel and Bomgardner each had 14 points to lead Mifflinburg. Bomgardner also finished with 10 rebounds.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
At Milton H.S.
NO. 1 LEWISBURG 70, NO. 4 MIFFLINBURG 46
Mifflinburg (15-9) 46
Tyler Reigel 6 0-0 14; Cannon Griffith 2 0-0 5; Carter Breed 1 3-6 5; Ethan Bomgardner 6 2-4 14; Jarret Foster 2 0-0 5; Eli Troutman 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 6-12 46.
3-point goals: Reigel 2, Griffith, Foster.
Did not score: Ben Horning, Chuck Reader, Zeb Hufnagle.
Lewisburg (21-5) 70
Jacob Hernandez 8 2-2 19; Joey Martin 4 0-0 10; Cam Michaels 6 2-3 16; Forrest Zelechoski 4 2-2 10; Henry Harrison 3 0-1 7; Jack Blough 3 0-0 6; William Barrick 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 6-8 70.
3-point goals: Martin 2, Michaels 2, Hernandez, Harrison.
Did not score: Khshaun Akins, Noah Pawling, Will Gronlund, Devin Bodden, Charlie Landis.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;13;11;13;9 — 46
Lewisburg;17;15;17;21 — 70