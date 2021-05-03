The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Alex Koontz scored five goals, and Matt Spaulding had seven assists as Lewisburg rolled to a 17-5 victory over Bellefonte in boys lacrosse action on Monday.
The Green Dragons dominated play, opening up a 9-3 halftime lead, and never looking back.
Collin Starr had four goals, Rowen Martin had three goals, while Spaulding and Matt Reish each scored two goals. Ben Railey also scored for Lewisburg.
Evan Gilger chipped in four assists, while Martin Koontz and Mason Fassero each had assists as well.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 16, Bellefonte 4
BELLEFONTE — Ella Reish had five goals and five assists to help the Green Dragons to the win.
Roz Noone added four goals and an assist, while Sophie Kilbride scored three goals and two assists.
Serena DeCosmo, Ella Koontz, Tori Vonderheid, and Talulah Rice also scored for Lewisburg. Callie Hoffman had two assists, while Olivia Bartlett chipped in one assist. Goalie Keeley Baker had nine saves.