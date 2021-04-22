The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Other than the No. 2 singles match being decided in a tiebreak, Lewisburg dominated Danville, 5-0, in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover play Thurday.
Freshman Eddie Monaco won at No. 2 singles for the Green Dragons (7-3), needed a 7-5 tiebreak in the second set to secure the victory.
Lewisburg 5, Danville 0
Singles
Evan Cecchini (Lew) def Luke Friscia, 6-0, 6-0; Eddie Monaco (Lew) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Henry Schumacher (Lew) def. Nate Girmay, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Chen Chen Gu-Devin DeCosmo (Lew) def. Luke Hilkert-Collin Cummins, 6-0, 6-0; Julian Alabakoff-Matt Rawson (Lew) def. Tyler Francis-Dominic May, 6-0, 6-1.
Juniata 4, Selinsgrove 1
SELINSGROVE — The Seals won at No. 2 doubles for their lone win of the match.
Luke Lybarger and Ky Reiland won at second doubles in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, for the Seals (8-3).
Juniata 4, Selinsgrove 1
Singles
Max Lauver (J) def. Austin Imhoof, 7-6 (7), 6-0; Adam French (J) def. Ethan Harris, 6-3, 6-3; Gavin Kint (J) def. Eli Markle 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Doubles
Jack Stawser-Zach Marshall (J) def. Andrew Wolfe-Sabastian De Osambela, 6-3, 6-2; Luke Lybarger-Ky Reiland (Sel) def. Xane Whitsel-Chadwin Fisher, 6-4, 6-3.
Muncy 4, Selinsgrove 1
SUNBURY — Luke Fatool won at No. 3 singles for the Braves.
Fatool won the first set in a tiebreak at 7-5, before winning a super tiebreak 10-3.
Muncy 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Kaleb Moyer (M) def. C.J. Dobeler, 1-6, 6-4, 10-6; Ernie Coppes (M) def. Micah Stahl, 6-1, 6-4; Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Marshall Rothrock, 7-6 (7-5), 10-3.
Doubles
Muncy won both doubles by forfeit.