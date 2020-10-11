WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg scored seven goals on 11 shots in a 7-0 shutout victory over Loyalsock in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover action on Saturday.
Anthony Bhangdia scored three goals, while Ben Liscum added two goals and three assists for the Green Dragons (11-0).
Nick Passaniti added two goals, and Stephen Tiffin had two assists.
Lewisburg 7, Loyalsock 0
First half
Lew-Nick Passaniti (Ben Liscum), 24:50; Lew-Anthony Bhangdia (Philip Permyashkin), 17:20; Lew-Liscum (Jack Dieffenderfer), 17:00; Lew-Bhangdia (Liscum), 14;45; Lew-Bhangdia (Liscum), 8:25.
Second half
Lew-Passaniti (Stephen Tiffin), 16:59; Lew-Liscum (Tiffin), 14:51.
Shots: Lew, 11-0; Corners: Lew, 7-0; Saves: Loyalsock 4 (Caleb Albough); Lewisburg 0 (Tony Burns).
n Southern Columbia 3,
Central Mountain 1
CATAWISSA — The Tigers scored two second-half goals to break open a tie contest at halftime to pick up the HAC-crossover win over the Wildcats.
Aidan Laughlin scored off an assist from Jacob Cambria 3:25 into the second half to give the Tigers (5-6) the lead. Alex Morrison added an insurance goal for Southern Columbia with 25:19 left in the game. Laughlin had the assist on the goal.
Bronson Brungard scored for Central Mountain (2-7-1).
Southern Columbia 3,
Central Mountain 1
First half
SCA-Aidan Laughlin (Chase Conway), 11:17; CM-Bronson Brungard (Cooper Confer), 6:53.
Second half
SCA-Laughlin (Jacob Cambria), 36:35; SCA-Alex Morrison (Laughlin), 25:19.
Shots: SCA, 9-2; Corners: SCA, 5-0. Saves: Southern Columbia 1 (Savich Chapman); Central Mountain 4 (Cy Probst).
n Bloomsburg 2,
Mifflinburg 1
BLOOMSBURG — Ahmed Elbetagy scored an unassisted goal with 22 minutes left in the game to lift the Panthers to the HAC-crossover victory.
Madden Schnure scored with 37:10 left on a penalty kick to tie the game for Mifflinburg (2-8-1).
Bloomsburg improves to 4-6.
Bloomsburg 2, Mifflinburg 1
First half
Bloom-Ashton Horan (Cam McCarthy), 28:10.
Second half
Miff-Madden Schnure (penalty kick), 37:10; Bloom-Ahmed Elbetagy (unassisted), 22:00.
Shots: Bloom, 12-10; Corners: Bloom 4-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 5 (Kanon Keister); Bloomsburg 4 (Francis Curran).