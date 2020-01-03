The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg picked up three pins and six forfeits to roll to a 61-12 victory over Loylsock in Heartland Athletic Conference wrestling action on Thursday.
Jace Gessner (106), Broghan Persun (152) and Hagen Persun (160) all had pins for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg 61, Loyalsock 12
220: Riley Bremigen (Lew) dec. Haron Hudu, 3-0; 285: James Shearer (Loy) pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 1:11; 106: Jace Gessner (Lew) pinned Brayden Gifford, 1:53; 113: Thomas Lyons (Lew) won by forfeit; 120: Derek Gessner (Lew) won by forfeit; 126: Kaiden Wagner (Lew) won by forfeit; 132: Gavin Sheriff (Lew) won by forfeit; 138: Logan Bartlett (Lew) maj. dec. Jacob Huber, 11-1; 145: Derek Shedleski (Lew) won by forfeit; 152: Broghan Persun (Lew) pinned Gavin Rice, 1:39; 160: Hagen Persun (Lew) pinned Dominic Cellini, 4:36: 170: double forfeit; 182: Brady Cromley (Lew) won by forfeit; 195: Nicholas Laubach (Loy) won by forfeit.