MIDDLEBURG — Ethan Dominick scored 20 first-quarter points, and Lewisburg's playmakers continuously capitalized on Midd-West mistakes in a 62-6 win Friday at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
The Green Dragons led by 41 at halftime of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II matchup, and cruised to their first win under coach Eric Wicks.
Wade Young passed for 192 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — to go along with Dominick's three scores. Cam Michaels returned a punt 55 yards for a second-quarter TD. Owen Ordonez answered the Mustangs' lone touchdown by returning the ensuing kickoff 61 yards to the end zone in the middle of the third quarter.
Lewisburg's Zander Walter and Jeremiah Davis ran for touchdowns to cap the scoring.
Dominick ran for a 6-yard TD to end the Green Dragons' first series, a six-play, 51-yard drive set up by Michaels' 15-yard punt return. Michael Casale recovered a fumble on the Mustangs' next snap, setting up a short drive that ended with another 6-yard Dominick touchdown run.
When the ensuing Midd-West possession ended in a fumble recovered by Ordonez, Young threw a crossing pass that Dominick took 30 yards to the end zone. Dominick's 2-point conversion run made it 22-0 with 70 seconds left in the first quarter. Dominick, a senior, entered the game with one TD on the season.
Lewisburg poured it on in the second quarter, scoring three more times in a six-minute span to lead 41-0.
Michaels had an 18-yard punt return that set up his own touchdown reception, a 27-yarder out of the slot. The Green Dragons then thwarted a fake punt with Davis making the tackle on Ethan Schlief to set up another short field and Young's third scoring pass. The 12-yard strike to Charles Landis made it 34-0 with 5:04 left in the half.
Young, a Milton transfer, started the game 7-of-7 for 130 yards, and had 192 yards after his third TD pass. Trent Gower set the program record of 290 passing yards in a 2015 game.
Michaels returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown with 2:52 left, bringing his first-half total to 88 yards on three returns.
In the final 2:38 of the half, Casale recovered a fumble for the second time, and Ryan Opperman had an interception for Lewisburg (1-3 overall, 1-1 HAC-II).
Midd-West recovered a fumble on the first snap of the second half, and the Mustangs went 29 yards to score. Christian Regester, who passed for 33 yards and ran for 23, found Corey Reinard crossing left to right in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal. Reinard caught three passes for 26 yards and his fifth touchdown of the season.
Ordonez raced 61 yards to score with the ensuing squib kick, making it 48-6.
Green Dragons sophomore linebacker Jack Blough returned an interception to the Mustangs' 1-yard line, and Walter snuck the ball across the goal line late in the third.
Davis bolted 53 yards to score on a third-and-11 call midway through the fourth quarter. He finished with a team-best 66 yards on five runs, while Dominick added 45 yards on seven carries.
LEWISBURG 62, MIDD-WEST 6
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Lewisburg (1-3, 1-1);22;19;14;7 — 62
Midd-West (0-5, 0-4);0;0;6;0 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L-Ethan Dominick 6 run (Zach Kreisher kick), 7:28
L-Dominick 6 run (Kreisher kick), 6:32
L-Dominick 30 pass from Wade Young (Dominick run), 1:10
Second quarter
L-Cam Michaels 27 pass from Young (kick failed), 8:47
L-Charles Landis 12 pass from Young (kick failed), 5:04
L-Michaels 55 punt return (Cohen Hoover kick), 2:52
Third quarter
MW-Corey Reinard 8 pass from Christian Regester (run failed), 6:08
L-Owen Ordonez 61 kick return (Hoover kick), 5:54
L-Zander Walter 1 run (Hoover kick), 3:27
Fourth quarter
L-Jeremiah Davis 53 run (Hoover kick), 7:06
TEAM STATISTICS
;L;MW
First downs;9;7
Rushes-yards;19-95;33-41
Passing yards;200;61
Passing;12-16-0;7-17-2
Fumbles-lost;2-1;6-3
Penalties-yards;14-93;4-37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Jeremiah Davis 5-66, TD; Ethan Dominick 7-45, TD; Zander Walter 1-1, TD; Team 2-(-2); Wade Young 4-(-15). Midd-West: Christian Regester 7-23; Ethan Schlief 13-21; Austin Dorman 5-15; Colby Brower 2-0; Everest Wilson 1-(-1); Team 2-(-6); Kaden Peters 3-(-11).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Young 11-15-0, 192 yards, 3TDs; Walter 1-1-0, 8 yards. Midd-West: Regester 5-13-2, 33 yards, TD; Brower 2-4-0, 28 yards.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Charles Landis 3-51, TD; Cam Michaels 3-29, TD: Owen Ordonez 2-37; Devin Bodden 2-28; Dominick 1-30, TD; Team 1-25. Midd-West: Corey Reinard 3-26, TD; Kaden Kullman 1-19; Cory Weiand 1-9; Dorman 1-4; James Troup 1-3.