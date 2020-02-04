TURBOTVILLE — In watching film, Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman saw something that caught his eye studying Warrior Run.
“They like to play that half-court, slow-you-down style,” Salsman said. “We developed a plan and the guys executed our press and we stretched it.”
The Green Dragons (15-5) pressed Warrior Run into nine first quarter turnovers, built a 20-point lead and never looked back, cruising to a 50-37 decision Monday evening in Turbotville.
“Hats off to them,” said Defender coach Eric Wertman. “We prepped for the press, but we were just throwing the ball around. And we struggled to shoot from the floor the last two games.”
Lewisburg roared out of the gates on a 13-2 run, then Nick Shedleski and Brett Herman combined for the next 11 points as the Green Dragons built a 24-4 lead early in the second quarter. Shedleski scored eight consecutive points to close the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. Cam Michaels added six in the first.
“We’ve been gunning to get these wins and try to earn a home playoff game,” Salsman said. “We’ve started to hit our groove.”
The Defenders (9-8) managed only six field goals in the first 16 minutes, turning the ball over nine times in that fateful first quarter and 12 times in the half. Warrior Run did pull back into the game with a pair of runs — a 9-2 spurt in the third quarter to make it 40-24 and a 13-4 jaunt in the fourth to make it an 11-point game (48-37).
Anzulavich led all scorers for the game with 16 points, nine of which came in the second half. Ethan Hartman added 10 for Warrior Run, which sank four of its five 3-pointers for the game in the fourth quarter.
“I love my kids,” Wertman said. “They played hard tonight and fought until the end. We’ve got a tough stretch of six games in eight days.”
Lewisburg, meanwhile, was paced by a balanced output. Michaels led the Green Dragons with 12 points, Shedleski chipped in 10 with Ben Liscum and Peter Lantz each adding eight.
“He (Michaels) had been playing well off the bench, and then CJ (Mabry) got hurt, and he moved from our sixth man to fifth starter and has played a very important role for us,” Salsman said.
LEWISBURG 50, WARRIOR RUN 37
Lewisburg (15-5) 50
Dante Sims 2 1-5 5; Cam Michaels 5 1-2 12; Brett Herman 1 0-0 3; Ben Liscum 3 2-4 8; Nick Shedleski 4 0-0 10; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4; Peter Lantz 2 2-2 8. Totals 19 6-13 50.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Lantz 2, Michaels, Herman
Did not score: None.
Warrior Run (9-8) 37
Denver Beachel 2 0-0 6; Ethan Hartman 5 0-0 10; Kade Anzulavich 6 1-1 16; Tyler Pick 1 3-4 5. Totals 14 4-5 37.
3-point goals: Anzulavich 3, Beachel 2
Did not score: Gabe Hogan, Braden Bomberger, Coltin Pentycofe, Ahmahd Keyes.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 21 14 6 9 — 50
Warrior Run 4 11 9 13 — 37