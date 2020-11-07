BLOOMSBURG — In the minutes after Lewisburg’s loss to Bloomsburg in the District 4 Class 2A girls soccer semifinals, there were a lot of hugs and tears shed near the Green Dragons bench.
Lewisburg players sat on the turf by themselves or in small groups talking quietly, both sad that the season was over and proud of how they ended the season.
“I’m definitely sad that we lost, but to say I’m proud is an understatement,” Lewisburg senior goalkeeper Lauren Gross said. “Going into the season, we lost a really strong central defender — Chloe (Michaels, who graduated). It was hard for me to adjust with the other backs. The way that Maddie Still adjusted to the center, and Tonya (Omlor) filling in the outside, really made my job a lot easier.”
The Green Dragons lost their first three games of the season before rallying to finish the season 11-6-1.
“These seniors are the girls that I’ve grown up with in soccer,” junior Elena Malone said. “They’ve been amazing this year to motivate us and keep us going even when things weren’t looking too good for us near the beginning of the season.
“They were amazing at sticking with it and keeping everyone so motivated. These are all of my best friends. Next year, we’re going to be without them. Each and every single one of them are fantastic, and amazing soccer players. Losing that component to the team is upsetting.”
The loss for the seniors was especially poignant, as it capped careers that saw them reach the state tournament each of the last two years, including finishing as the state runners-up in 2018.
“I’m sad that high school soccer is over, but I’m proud that I’ve gotten to spend such good time with these girls since August,” Gross said. “They’ve all pushed me to become a better goalie, and a better person overall. I’m really going to miss them next year when I’m at college. I’m glad to have had the experience with all of them. I’m excited to see what they do next year.”
The season ended when Bloomsburg — the top-ranked team in the state, according to the coaches association — scored with just 29 seconds left in a back-and-forth game where both teams had chances to win.
“Even though today is very upsetting, and we’re all obviously sad, I’m extremely proud of how we played today,” Malone said. “We gave them a good, hard fight. They were getting frustrated. We could tell on the field they were worried.
“We stuck with it until the end.”
That’s what the Green Dragons did all season, as evidenced by how they finished following that poor start.
“One hundred percent I’m proud of what we did this season,” Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said.