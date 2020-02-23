BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg’s Kassie McTammany and Caleb Leaman won the District 4 diving championships Saturday at Bloomsburg Middle School.
Leaman fronted a 1-2 finish for the Green Dragons in boys diving.
Leaman set a school record with 431.25 points to claim the title, and Hunter Grimes placed second with 401.55 points for Lewisburg.
Leaman, Grimes, McTammany and Danville’s Gabrielle Hackett are all headed to next month’s state meet.
McTammany set a school record with 375.3 points to win the girls title. Hackett was the runner-up with 351.7 points.