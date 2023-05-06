WILLIAMSPORT — The two boys tennis teams that seem destined for an unbeaten clash in the District 4 team tournament this coming week will get a preview on Monday.
Lewisburg and Central Columbia advanced two players to Monday's District 4 Singles semifinals and Lewisburg senior Eddie Monaco is still in line for his second consecutive singles crown after the first rounds of the tournament were played Saturday at Williamsport High School.
Monaco and sophomore teammate Will Cecchini both advanced with a pair of straight-set wins. Monaco breezed through the top half of the bracket that went pretty much according to seeds, while the bottom half got flipped upside down with upsets abound.
Monaco, the top seed, dropped just five total games in two straight-set wins. In his first match, he toppled Galton's Micah Batson, 6-2, 6-1 before beating No. 8 seed James Kehrer of Montoursville, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
In the first round, Mifflinburg's Matthew Blake dropped just three games in a 6-2, 6-1 straight-set win over Milton's Hagan Hanselman-Reigel. Blake was knocked off in the second round by Central Columbia's Brett Hottenstein, the four-seed.
Hottenstein advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Danville's Luke Friscia. Friscia, seeded fifth, opened his tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 rout in his first match.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Cecchini reached the semifinals as the seventh-seeded while the Blue Jays' Matt Getz won three matches as an unseeded player to reach the semifinals.
Cecchini opened with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Montoursville's Wyatt Fry, then rolled over No. 2 seed Jett Pulizzi of Loyalsock in the quarterfinals, dropping just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Getz opened with a tough, 7-6, 6-4 win in the first round, then beat the No. 6 and 3 seeds in back-to-back matches to reach the semifinals.
Monday's semifinals and final will be played back-to-back at the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center in South Williamsport. The matches begin at 2 p.m.
District 4 Singles Tournament
at Williamsport High
First round
Micah Batson, Galeton, def. Rein Alderfer, Towanda, 6-2, 6-0; Eli Bower, Jersey Shore, def. Jacob Abadi, Wellsboro, 6-4, 6-4; Logan Hammond, Loyalsock def. Jake Crane, Bloomsburg, 6-0, 6-0; Mason Thomas, Hughesville, def. Kade Sanford, South Williamsport, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; Matthew Blake, Mifflinburg, def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, Milton, 6-2, 6-1; Matt Getz, Central Columbia, 7-6, 6-4, def. Reilly Streich, Galeton, 7-6, 6-4; Wyatt Fry, Montoursville def. Rowan Revata, Muncy, 6-4, 7-5; Luke Tavani, Towanda def. Daniel Harman, Liberty, 6-4, 6-4.
Second round
1. Eddie Monaco, Lewisburg, def. Batson, 6-2, 6-1; 8. James Kehrer, Montorsville, def. Bower, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5; 5. Luke Friscia, Danville, def. Hammond, 6-0, 6-0; 4. Luke Hottenstein, Central Columbia, def. Thomas, 6-2, 6-2; 3. John Finnegan, Hughesville, def. Blake, 6-0, 6-0; Getz, Central Columbia, def. 6. Peyton McClure, Wellsboro, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; 7. Will Cecchini, Lewisburg, def. Fry, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Jett Pulizzi, Loyalsock, def. Tavani, 6-2, 6-2.
Quarterfinals
1. Monaco def. 8. Kehrer, 6-1, 6-1; 4. Hottenstein def. 5. Friscia, 6-4, 6-2; Getz def. 3. Finnegan, 6-2, 6-3; 7. Cecchini def. 2. Pulizzi, 6-0, 6-1.
Semfinals
Monday
at Central Pa Tennis Center, South Williamsport
1. Monaco vs. 4. Hottenstein; 7. Cecchini vs. Getz.