DANVILLE — Jacob Hess of Lewisburg beat Rory Leiberman of Danville by seven seconds in a battle of two of the top Class 2A boys cross-country runners in the district and state, and Lewisburg swept a quad meet from Danville, Milton, Mifflinburg and Shamokin.
Lewisburg finishes the season at 18-0, and the Green Dragons seniors (Hess, Connor Murray, Bryce Ryder and Erich Stiner) wrapped up their high school careers with a record of 61-0.
Lewisburg took six of the top 10 spots, including five of the first six in the boys race.
Ryan Bickhart was the top Black Panther, finishing eighth in 18:03. Joshua Reimer was the top finisher for Mifflinburg in 20:08.
In the girls meet, Danville took three of the top four positions, and used the grouping to hold off Lewisburg by five points to sweep the girls quad meet.
Coyla Bartholomew won the race in 19:54, while Victoria Bartholomew was second in 20:10, and Hannah Bartholomew finished third in 21:11. Alanna Jacob of Lewisburg finished third in 20:39 to break up the Ironmen sweep.
Jayden Mather was the top finisher for the Black Panters in 22:06, finishing in ninth place. Aliyah Shiaviani finished in 11th place in 22:26 for Shamokin. Marissa Allen finished in 23:20, and in 14th place as Mifflinburg's top finisher.
Boys
Lewisburg 19, Danville 42
Lewisburg 15, Milton 47
Milton 16, Mifflinburg 42
Danville 21, Milton 37
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
Milton 15, Shamokin 49
Danville 15, Mifflinburg 49
Lewisburg 15, Shamokin 50
MIfflinburg 15, Shamokin 45
Danville 15, Shamokin 50
at Danville H.S.
1. Jacob Hess (Lew), 16:10; 2. Rory Leiberman (Dan), 16:17; 3. Thomas Hess (Lew), 17:37; 4. Connor Murray (Lew), 17:38; 5. Bryce Ryder (Lew), 17:39; 6. Jonathan Hess (Lew), 17:57; 7. Evan Klinger (Dan), 17:59; 8. Ryan Bickhart (Milt), 18:03; 10. Chase Bilodeau (Milt), 18:11; 12. Jonah Weaver (Dan), 18:24; 14. Dane Spahr (Dan), 18:43; 16. Owen Crane (Dan), 19:11; 17. Cameron Kautz (Milt), 19:32; 19. Jude Sterling (Milt), 19:45; 21. Josh Reimer (Miff), 20:08; 22. Rex Farr (Milt), 20:17; 25. Kellon Brubaker (MIff), 20:52; 28. Ben Reimer (Miff), 21:07; 30. Dan Walter (Miff), 21:28; 31. Daniel Reimer (Miff), 21:46; 33. Owen Amab (Sham), 21:49; 37. Anthony Fuedale (Sham), 23:42; 40. Jason Alderson (Sham), 24:42; 41. Michael Artman (Sham), 24:55; 42. Weston Muchler (Sham), 25:52.
Danville 26, Lewisburg 31
Lewisburg 16, Milton 46
Mifflinburg 25, Milton 30
Danville 18, Milton 43
Lewisburg 17, Mifflinburg 42
Shamokin 27, Milton 28
Danville 17, Mifflinburg 41
Lewisburg 16, Shamokin 45
Mifflinburg 16, Shamokin 20
Danville 17, Shamokin 44
1. Coyla Bartholomew (Dan), 19:54; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (Dan), 20:10; 3. Alanna Jacob (Lew), 20:39; 4. Hannah Bartholomew (Dan), 21:11; 5. Margaret Daly (Lew), 21:28; 6. Olivia Beattie (Lew) 21:38; 7. Alivia Shen (Dan), 21:45; 8. Grace Evans (Lew), 21:56; 9. Jayden Mather (Milt), 22:06; 10. Emma East (Milt), 22:19; 11. Aliyah Shiavani (Sham), 22:46; 12. Samantha Wakeman (Lew), 22:52; 13. Kamryn Kramer (Sham), 22:54; 14. Marissa Allen (Miff), 23:20; 16. Mercedez Farr (Milt), 23:26; 18. Abril Xu (Dan), 23:37; 19. Emma Hyder (Miff), 24:30; 21. Makenna Walter (Miff), 24:55; 26. Emily Rumberger (Sham), 25:51; 27. Elise Vegals (Milt), 26:19; 30. Kate Amato (Sham), 29:11; 31. Jacklynn Hopple (Milt), 30:05.