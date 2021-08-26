The Lewisburg-Shamokin football game scheduled for Friday night at Kemp Memorial Stadium has been postponed until 3 p.m. Saturday due to a lighting issue, according to representatives from both schools.
Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks and Shamokin Athletic Director Rick Kashner confirmed the postponement late tonight.
Kashner said a transformer on a light pole in the stadium went out. But with five other poles the district's plan was to bring in portable lights for the corner where the light was out, "to be on the safe side," he said.
However, during testing today two other poles went out, prompting the postponement, Kashner said.
Electrical workers are scheduled to be at the stadium on Friday morning to begin repairs because the Indians are scheduled to play at home again in two weeks, Kashner said.