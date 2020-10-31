HUGHESVILLE — Cam Michaels ran for 103 yards, Ethan Dominick ran for two scores and threw for another, and the Lewisburg defense limited Hughesville to just 105 yards offense as the Green Dragons knocked off the Spartans, 21-0, on Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, a Jack Landis fumble recovery set up Lewisburg’s first score, a one-yard run by Dominick, with 5:30 left in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead. On the next Spartans possession, Landis picked off a halfback option pass to set up his own 9-yard TD grab from Dominick with 3:34 left in the first half for a 14-0 lead.
Lewisburg drove deep into Hughesville territory twice in the third quarter, before adding another touchdown on a two-yard Dominick run with 8:59 left in the game.
The Green Dragons improve to 2-6 on the season, while the Spartans drop to 1-7.
Lewisburg 21, Hughesville 0
Lewisburg (2-6) 0 14 0 7 — 21
Hughesville (1-7) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Lew-Ethan Dominick 1 run (Jack Dieffenderfer kick)
Lew-Jack Landis 9 pass from Dominick (Dieffenderfer kick)
Fourth quarter
Lew-Dominick 2 run (Landis kick)
Team statistics
Lew Hugh
First downs 12 7
Rushes-net yards 44-240 41-99
Passing yards 20 6
Passing 2-13-0 2-10-3
Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-2
Penalties-yards 5-48 5-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Max Moyers 9-66, Cam Michaels 15-103, Ethan Dominick 19-73, Hayden Kerlin 1-(-2). Hughesville: Colton Yocum 16-55, Joey Swink 10-(-21), Brenden Knight 8-47, Mikey Dylina 2-6, Devin Swank 4-17, team 1-(-5).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Dominick 2-13-0 for 20 yards, TD. Hughesville: Joey Swink 2-9-2 for 6 yards; Luke Kaiser 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Jack Landis 1-10, Simeon Beiler 1-10. Hughesville: Swank 2-6.