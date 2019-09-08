CAMP HILL — Alan Daniel scored two goals and assisted on another in Lewisburg’s 5-0 nonleague boys soccer win at previously unbeaten Camp Hill on Saturday.

The unbeaten Green Dragons opened the scoring nearly five minutes in when Anthony Bhangdia scored with a Daniel assist. Daniel then made it 2-0 with help from Ben Liscum.

Liscum’s penalty kick midway through the second half made it 3-0. The Green Dragons (4-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-II) had a 28-1 edge in shots.

Lewisburg 5, Camp Hill 0

First half

L-Anthony Bhangdia (Alan Daniel), 35:11; L-Daniel (Ben Liscum), 7:03.

Second half

L-Liscum (penalty kick), 22:03; L-Carter Hoover (Philip Permyashkin), 17:05; L-Daniel, 7:00.

Shots: L 28-1. Corners: L 10-0. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Tony Burns); Camp Hill 6 (Geoffery Harper).

JV score: Lewisburg 5-0.

n Milton 2, Hughesville 1

HUGHESVILLE — Brodey Scoggins and Tyler Hendershot scored six minutes apart late in the second half to lift Milton in a come-from-behind win.

The Black Panthers (2-2) played a scoreless half, but fell behind in the 54th minute.

Scoggins drilled a corner kick into the back of the net for the equalizer with 10 minutes remaining. With four minutes to play, Hendershot buried a direct kick from just outside of the box.

Milton 2, Hughesville 1

Second half

H-Austin Lewis, 54:03; M-Brodey Scoggins, 70:06; M-Tyler Hendershot, 76:00.

Shots: H 24-14. Corners: M 6-5. Saves: Milton 16 (Colton Loreman; Hughesville 6 (Kaleb Fetterman).

n Warrior Run 2,

Mifflinburg 0

TURBOTVILLE — Alex Hazzoum scored one goal and assisted on the other as Warrior Run dominated Mifflinburg.

JT Emmert gave the Defenders (3-2) a 1-0 lead with Hazzoum’s help in the first half. Hazzoum scored unassisted in the second as Warrior Run forged a 10-1 edge in shots.

Warrior Run 2, Mifflinburg 0

First half

WR-JT Emmert (Alex Hazzoum), 30:21.

Second half

WR-Hazzoum, 42:40.

Shots: WR 10-1. Corners: WR 6-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 8; Warrior Run 1 (Keegan Jenkins).

n Sullivan County 2,

Southern Columbia 1 (2OT)

CATAWISSA — Evan Cummings’ second goal of the game — at the 3:29 mark of the second overtime — was the difference for Sullivan County in a nonleague win at Southern Columbia.

The Tigers (0-2) got the tying goal from Bryson Pita with an Aden Trathen assist in the second half.

Sullivan County 2,

Southern Columbia 1 (2OT)

First half

SCo-Evan Cummings (Kess McDonald), 36:10.

Second half

SCA-Bryson Pita (Aden Trathen), 7:27.

Overtime

SCo-Cummings (Rocky Finnegan), 3:29.

Shots: SCA 9-3. Corners: 7-7. Saves: Sullivan County 8 (Owen Schweitzer); Southern Columbia 1 (Savich Chapman).

FRIDAY

n Northumberland Chr. 9,

Meadowbrook Christian 2

NORTHUMBERLAND — Aaron Knauss led eight Northumberland Christian goal scorers with a pair of goals.

Joshua Groninger, David King, Cole Knauss and Henry McElroy each had a goal and an assist in the win. Jack Garvin added two assists for the Warriors.

Dillon Stokes scored both Meadowbrook Christian (0-2 overall, 0-2 ACAA) goals with assists from Estaban Teijeiro.

Northumberland Christian 9,

Meadowbrook Christian 2

First half

NC-Daniel Hayner (Rodney Englehardt), 5:00; MC-Dillon Stokes (Estaban Teijeiro), 13:00; NC-Joshua Groninger (Henry McElroy), 22:00; MC-Stokes (Teijerio), 28:00; NC-David King, 32:00; NC-Aaron Knauss (Jack Garvin), 37:00.

Second half

NC-Logan Kauffman (Garvin), 43:00; NC-A. Knauss (Cole Knauss), 54:00; NC-McElroy (King), 65:00; NC-C. Knauss, 74:00; NC-Ian Anderson (Groninger), 79:00.

Shots: NC 13-5. Corners: NC 5-2. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 4 (Michael Eager); Northumberland Christian 3 (Luke Snyder).

Tags