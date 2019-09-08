CAMP HILL — Alan Daniel scored two goals and assisted on another in Lewisburg’s 5-0 nonleague boys soccer win at previously unbeaten Camp Hill on Saturday.
The unbeaten Green Dragons opened the scoring nearly five minutes in when Anthony Bhangdia scored with a Daniel assist. Daniel then made it 2-0 with help from Ben Liscum.
Liscum’s penalty kick midway through the second half made it 3-0. The Green Dragons (4-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-II) had a 28-1 edge in shots.
Lewisburg 5, Camp Hill 0
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (Alan Daniel), 35:11; L-Daniel (Ben Liscum), 7:03.
Second half
L-Liscum (penalty kick), 22:03; L-Carter Hoover (Philip Permyashkin), 17:05; L-Daniel, 7:00.
Shots: L 28-1. Corners: L 10-0. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Tony Burns); Camp Hill 6 (Geoffery Harper).
JV score: Lewisburg 5-0.
n Milton 2, Hughesville 1
HUGHESVILLE — Brodey Scoggins and Tyler Hendershot scored six minutes apart late in the second half to lift Milton in a come-from-behind win.
The Black Panthers (2-2) played a scoreless half, but fell behind in the 54th minute.
Scoggins drilled a corner kick into the back of the net for the equalizer with 10 minutes remaining. With four minutes to play, Hendershot buried a direct kick from just outside of the box.
Milton 2, Hughesville 1
Second half
H-Austin Lewis, 54:03; M-Brodey Scoggins, 70:06; M-Tyler Hendershot, 76:00.
Shots: H 24-14. Corners: M 6-5. Saves: Milton 16 (Colton Loreman; Hughesville 6 (Kaleb Fetterman).
n Warrior Run 2,
Mifflinburg 0
TURBOTVILLE — Alex Hazzoum scored one goal and assisted on the other as Warrior Run dominated Mifflinburg.
JT Emmert gave the Defenders (3-2) a 1-0 lead with Hazzoum’s help in the first half. Hazzoum scored unassisted in the second as Warrior Run forged a 10-1 edge in shots.
Warrior Run 2, Mifflinburg 0
First half
WR-JT Emmert (Alex Hazzoum), 30:21.
Second half
WR-Hazzoum, 42:40.
Shots: WR 10-1. Corners: WR 6-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 8; Warrior Run 1 (Keegan Jenkins).
n Sullivan County 2,
Southern Columbia 1 (2OT)
CATAWISSA — Evan Cummings’ second goal of the game — at the 3:29 mark of the second overtime — was the difference for Sullivan County in a nonleague win at Southern Columbia.
The Tigers (0-2) got the tying goal from Bryson Pita with an Aden Trathen assist in the second half.
Sullivan County 2,
Southern Columbia 1 (2OT)
First half
SCo-Evan Cummings (Kess McDonald), 36:10.
Second half
SCA-Bryson Pita (Aden Trathen), 7:27.
Overtime
SCo-Cummings (Rocky Finnegan), 3:29.
Shots: SCA 9-3. Corners: 7-7. Saves: Sullivan County 8 (Owen Schweitzer); Southern Columbia 1 (Savich Chapman).
FRIDAY
n Northumberland Chr. 9,
Meadowbrook Christian 2
NORTHUMBERLAND — Aaron Knauss led eight Northumberland Christian goal scorers with a pair of goals.
Joshua Groninger, David King, Cole Knauss and Henry McElroy each had a goal and an assist in the win. Jack Garvin added two assists for the Warriors.
Dillon Stokes scored both Meadowbrook Christian (0-2 overall, 0-2 ACAA) goals with assists from Estaban Teijeiro.
Northumberland Christian 9,
Meadowbrook Christian 2
First half
NC-Daniel Hayner (Rodney Englehardt), 5:00; MC-Dillon Stokes (Estaban Teijeiro), 13:00; NC-Joshua Groninger (Henry McElroy), 22:00; MC-Stokes (Teijerio), 28:00; NC-David King, 32:00; NC-Aaron Knauss (Jack Garvin), 37:00.
Second half
NC-Logan Kauffman (Garvin), 43:00; NC-A. Knauss (Cole Knauss), 54:00; NC-McElroy (King), 65:00; NC-C. Knauss, 74:00; NC-Ian Anderson (Groninger), 79:00.
Shots: NC 13-5. Corners: NC 5-2. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 4 (Michael Eager); Northumberland Christian 3 (Luke Snyder).