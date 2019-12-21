After bursting onto the scene as a freshman, Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess wasn’t quite sure what to expect entering his second season running varsity cross-country.
“It was a worry of mine,” admitted Lewisburg cross-country coach Ron Hess, who is also Jacob’s father. “You never know what will happen from season to season. It happens at different times for different people.”
Jacob Hess said: “That (sophomore struggles) was something I was thinking of. Sometimes, people burst onto the scene as freshmen, and then they don’t get faster. My dad hit a plateau in his sophomore season, so I knew it was possible.”
The possibility didn’t materialize, and Hess turned in a sophomore campaign with a District 4 championship and a fifth-place finish at states for the PIAA champion Green Dragons. For his efforts, Hess was named The Daily Item’s Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year.
“The first time I broke 16 minutes (for a race), I knew I could at least go that fast,” Hess said. “But that could have just been one time, and that can happen for anybody. It took the collective of a few more races and getting low times to know that I was indeed improving. Even if I had slipped up, I knew I had the drive and the stability to get better.”
Hess’ performance in districts improved from his freshman season, as he finished runner-up a year ago.
“He didn’t run a bad race (as a freshman) in districts,” said Ron Hess. “The other competitor who was crowned champion was just better.”
That meant changing strategy a year later. Instead of starting slower and trying to catch the pack in the stretch, Ron Hess asked his son to go for broke early.
“I told him to make it hurt for the first two miles and then see who was hanging with his pace,” coach Hess said. “It’s painful to execute, but in the bigger competitions, everybody gets out of the gate fast.”
“I have to run from the front,” Jacob Hess said. “When you run from the front, sometimes it’s harder to see where to go on the course because there’s no one ahead of you.”
As a team, Lewisburg finished in fourth place at states for the 2018 cross-country campaign, and the Green Dragon team immediately set its sights on the highest prize possible — PIAA gold. The effort working toward the goal was noticeable.
“Being a coach’s son, I had always run summer mileage pretty much since school would let out,” Jacob Hess said. “This year, we had more kids at summer runs. Just having the knowledge that everyone was there putting in the same amount of work and knowing they’re committed really helped the whole team atmosphere.”
Lewisburg had little margin for error, too. If it wanted to assume the title of PIAA champion, it would have to dethrone perennial powerhouse York Suburban, which finished in the top two of the state five of the last six years. The Green Dragons and Trojans were tied after five runners, and the tie was only broken by Lewisburg’s No. 6 runner, who edged a York Suburban runner with half a meter to go.
“So much had to go right and even the smallest thing could have derailed it,” Ron Hess said. “That was our first state title in school history for cross-country, and fourth overall. So even when you do get there, they’re elusive.”
“We put a lot of time into that goal,” Jacob Hess said. “To be able to win meant that what we wanted to accomplish wasn’t too excessive or out of reach. We needed to see ourselves where we wanted to be. That’s how you win.”
Of all the successes and triumphs he’s seen for the Green Dragon cross-country team and his son, Ron Hess pointed to his proudest moment as when Jacob was crowned a district champion.
“It was really nice to see him claim that district title,” Ron Hess said. “Especially considering that he didn’t win districts in either cross-country or track and field as a freshman.”