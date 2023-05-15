Even though Lewisburg and Southern Columbia won District 4 titles last season in Class 3A and 2A, respectively, the quest to repeat this year won’t come easy.
Circumstances have changed in District 4 track and field since last season in regards to classification. The district meet takes place Thursday and Saturday at Williamsport High School with teams vying for the top spot in both competitions.
In 3A, one team that’s sure to challenge Lewisburg is Shikellamy, which is coming off a first-place finish at the Heartland Athletic Conference championship meet last week.
The Braves are led by Chase Morgan (sprints), Tim Gale (mid-distance/distance), Isaac Schaffer-Neitz (sprints) and Jayden Packer (pole vault). Morgan won the 200 at the HAC meet with a time of 21.58 seconds, which set a meet record.
The Braves also earned gold medals in all three relay events. The 4x100 relay team of Chase Morgan, Luke Snyder, Bryce Morgan and Schaffer-Neitz broke a meet record after finishing in 43.07 at the HAC meet last week.
Lewisburg enters the district meet as the third smallest school in 3A. However, the Green Dragons are still coming in with a ton of firepower.
Jacob Hess seeks another gold medal in the 1,600 after coming in first place at last year’s meet. The Virginia Commonwealth recruit set a HAC meet record after clocking in a time of 4:15.46 last week, beating out his brother Jonathan and Danville’s Rory Lieberman.
Kieran Murray will look to secure a spot on the podium in the 800 after coming up one spot short at the HAC meet. Murray crossed the finish line less than a second after Shikellamy’s Nick Koontz, who finished third.
Selinsgrove and Williamsport will look to play spoiler in the district meet as well. The Seals and the Millionaires finished second and third in the HAC meet team standings, respectively.
One athlete to watch out for the Seals is Logan Rodkey. Rodkey finished second in the 200, only losing out to Chase Morgan. Rodkey also finished fourth in the 100.
At throws, Colin Melhorn and Max Maurer look to impress at the district meet. Melhorn and Maurer went back-to-back in the shot put in the HAC meet. Melhorn also won first in the discus.
Milton and Shamokin will be the other two Valley schools that will send athletes to the 3A meet.
In the 2A level, Southern Columbia is seeking its third consecutive district title. However, if the Tigers want a three-peat, then they’ll have to get past a Danville team that moved down to 2A this season. Danville is the third largest school in 2A.
The Ironmen come into this week’s meet with a lot of talent, including Lieberman, who’s the reigning gold medalist in the 3,200. The University of Pennsylvania recruit also has a first-place finish in the 3,000 at the Penn Relays under his belt this season.
Another Ironmen athlete who had an impressive showing at the Penn Relays is Bronson Krainak, where he picked up a second-place finish in the javelin. Krainak won first during last year’s district meet.
Another name to watch out for the Ironmen is Jackson Clarke. Clarke won the 100 in the HAC meet, in which he broke a meet record with a time of 10.56 seconds.
As for the Tigers, Tyler Arnold is poised to have a big meet at districts. Arnold was a runner-up in the high jump in the HAC meet, in which he posted a mark of six feet, four inches. Shamokin’s Chase Pensyl was the only one who performed better than Arnold. Pensyl secured a jump two inches farther than Arnold.
Last week, Arnold earned fourth in both the discus and javelin. The University of Tennessee recruit also placed fifth in the shot put.
East Juniata, Mifflinburg, Midd-West, Mount Carmel and Warrior Run are the other Valley schools that will send athletes to the 2A meet.
Tickets for the district meet must be purchased on the District 4 website.