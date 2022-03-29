The Daily Item
WINFIELD — Alex Koontz scored four goals, and Alex Spaulding added three goals as Lewisburg knocked off Bellefonte, 13-5, in boys lacrosse action on Tuesday.
Collin Starr scored twice, while Evan Gilger, Eric Gilger, Rowen Martin and Matt Reish each scored once for the Green Dragons.
Jimmy Bailey stopped 10 shots in goal for Lewisburg (1-0).
Girls
Bellefonte 16, Lewisburg 8
BELLEFONTE — Molly McKee (nine) and Ella McAfee (six) combined for 15 of the 16 Red Raider goals.
Sophomore Ella Koontz had three goals to lead the Green Dragons, while senior Ava Markunas added two goals. Faridah Aboueid had a goal and an assist for Lewisburg, while Elsa Fellon and Alyssa Coleman each added goals for the Green Dragons.