WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg entered Williamsport's STA Stadium in the midst of a playoff battle.
A few hours later, the Green Dragons added continued momentum for a late playoff push.
Lewisburg beat Milton, 52-14, on Friday night for its fourth straight victory, looking to sneak into the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
Lewisburg entered the night trailing Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove, Shamokin and Mifflinburg in a race that only admits the top four finishers.
"We know how important these next two games are going to be," Lewisburg's Jeremiah Davis said. "We came out firing and played strong to the finish line."
While the Green Dragons neared 300 yards offensively, and held Milton scoreless until late in the third quarter, and it was Davis who provided the spark.
Davis lined up on the edge of the line on a Milton punt with his teammates looking to field a clean punt, and start a drive offensively.
However, the freshman had other ideas.
Racing past a Milton blocker, Davis connected with the punt and watched as Shane Farmer corralled the loose ball and returned to the Milton 11-yard line. Lewisburg led by a score before Davis became involved but with his contribution, the Green Dragons quickly pushed their lead to 15-0.
"I ran as fast as I could, put my hands up and before I knew it, I was there," Davis said. "That's all I wanted was to get a block."
Lewisburg had scored quickly on its opening drive, with a pass from Wade Young to Jack Blough putting the Green Dragons on the doorstep before Young finished the drive himself. A short field courtesy of Davis on the second drive only helped matters as Ethan Dominick scored two plays later.
"Jeremiah made an awesome play," Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks said. "He did an awesome job getting off the ball and getting around that edge."
The quick scores set a tone for the rest of the game.
"(Lewisburg) dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and we never recovered from there," Milton coach Phil Davis said.
Young added his second touchdown run of the game to close the first half, converting from a yard out to push Lewisburg's lead to 29-0 after Milton's defense had stuffed consecutive attempts by Owen Ordonez on direct snaps.
Defensively, Ordonez and Brayden Schreffler added a pair of sacks for the Green Dragons. Ordonez's sack to to open the second quarter with help with Jake Hernandez, led to a Logan Callison touchdown reception. Lewisburg held Milton to 181 yards of offense, the majority coming in the second half.
Davis added a pair of second-half scores, starting the second half with an 86-yard kick return touchdown before adding a 62-yard reception early in the fourth. Davis caught a screen pass from Derek Asche, ricocheted off of a would-be tackler and raced down the sidelines.
Chris Doyle put Milton on the board late in the third quarter, and Ashton Canelo added a 2-yard run to start the fourth. Doyle led Milton with 53 yards on the ground while Canelo had three catches for 56 yards.
With the win, Lewisburg improved to 4-3 while Milton fell to 5-4.
LEWISBURG 52, MILTON 14
Lewisburg (4-3);15;14;16;7 — 52
Milton (5-4);0;0;7;7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L-Wade Young 1 run (Ethan Dominick run)
L-Dominick 3 run (Cohen Hoover kick)
Second quarter
L-Logan Callison 28 pass from Young (Hoover kick)
L-Young 1 run (Hoover kick)
Third quarter
L-Jeremiah Davis 86 kick return (Hoover kick)
L-Safety
L-Dominick 49 run (Hoover kick)
M-Chris Doyle 37 run (Trace Witter kick)
Fourth quarter
M-Ashton Canelo 2 run (Witter kick)
L-Davis 62 pass from Derek Asche (Hoover kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;L;M
First downs;11;11
Rushes-yards;24-113;41-108
Passing;7-11-0;6-9-0
Passing yards;176;73
Penalties-yards;2-15;1-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;4-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 11-100, 2 TDs; Jeremiah Davis 4-(-15); Wade Young 3-(-3), 2 TDs; Quentin Michaels 2-16; Owen Ordonez 2-0; Logan Callison 1-13; Michael Casale 1-2. Milton: Xzavier Minium 13-8; Ashton Canelo 9-27, TD; Chris Doyle 6-53, TD; Chris Aviles-Robles 4-14; team 3-(-23); Dominic Lytle 2-8; Izayah Minium 1-8; Peyton Rearick 1-7; Nathan Faubion 1-4; Dillan Ando 1-2.
PASSING — Lewisburg: Young 5-8-0, 112 yards, TD; Derek Asche 1-2-0, 62 yards, TD; Zander Walter 1-1-0, 2 yards. Milton: X. Minium 5-6-0, 67 yards; I. Minium 1-3-0, 6 yards.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Ordonez 2-45; Michaels 2-6; Davis 1-62, TD; Jack Blough 1-35; Callison 1-28, TD. Milton: Canelo 3-56; Lytle 1-6; Rearick 1-6; Dylan Reiff 1-5.