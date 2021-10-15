LEWISBURG — Ethan Dominick waited a long time to play at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium again, the COVID-19 pandemic forcing Lewisburg away from its home field for the better part of two seasons.
Dominick made his return to Bucknell University a memorable one, scoring four times as the Green Dragons defeated Shikellamy, 42-7, on Friday night.
Lewisburg had largely used Selinsgrove’s Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field as its adopted home turf, but responded to having a true home crowd at long last.
“I would definitely say the energy was high tonight, emotions running (high),” Dominick said. “It was a great team win and great to be with these guys.”
That response started with Dominick. He made an immediate impact, swarming on defense to force an opening-drive punt from Shikellamy. Lewisburg then quickly went in front, courtesy of a 51-yard run from the senior.
Grabbing what amounted to a few puffs of air on the sideline before heading back out, Dominick doubled the Lewisburg lead less than a minute later.
Reading a screen pass coming from the Shikellamy backfield, Dominick jumped in front of the route, snared the ball and raced 20 yards for a score. Three minutes in, Lewisburg led 14-0.
The Green Dragons defense forced three interceptions overall, limiting the Braves to 48 yards passing. Shikellamy also found holes in the run game hard to come by.
“We tried to do something a little different, didn’t work out for us. That happens,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “The thing that I’m disappointed in is when we got down 14, everyone’s head went down.”
Shikellamy rebounded for a touchdown late in the first half as John Peiffer battled two Lewisburg defenders for a Braydon Wertman pass in the end zone. Peiffer’s 24-yard TD catch cut the Lewisburg lead to 42-7.
Before the touchdown, Lewisburg kept Shikellamy out of the end zone with a defense led by Lafayette commit Owen Ordonez.
Ordonez helped the Green Dragons to a quick second-quarter start, stripping the ball from Wertman as he sent the Braves quarterback to the turf. That allowed Shane Farmer to collect the loose ball and walk in for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead with 10:28 left in the second quarter.
Ordonez’s pressure immediately followed Dominick’s fourth score of the game, which pushed him over 100 yards on the ground. He was quick to credit the blocks from Ordonez and the Lewisburg offensive line as he made the most of his five carries, finishing with 130 yards and three rushing TDs.
“I wouldn’t be anything without (Owen’s) blocks and my line,” Dominick said. “They do everything for me. They’re so great.”
Logan Callison also found the end zone for Lewisburg with a 6-yard run, adding to his pair of catches for 41 yards.
With the win, Lewisburg improved to 3-3 while Shikellamy fell to 1-7.
LEWISBURG 42, SHIKELLAMY 7
Shikellamy (1-7);0;7;0;0 — 7
Lewisburg (3-3);21;21;0;0 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L-Ethan Dominick 51 run (kick missed), 9:54
L-Dominick 20 interception return (Dominick run), 9:00
L-Dominick 1 run (Cohen Hoover kick), 2:25
Second quarter
L-Dominick 69 run (Hoover kick), 11:28
L-Shane Farmer 8 fumble return (Hoover kick), 10:28
L-Logan Callison 6 run (Hoover kick), 6:01
S-John Peiffer 24 pass from Braydon Wertman (Nicholas Koontz kick), 0:32
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;L
First downs;9;10
Rushes-yards;32-156;23-214
Passing;6-16-3;6-9-0
Passing yards;48;115
Fumbles-lost;4-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;5-45;6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Gage Wolfe, 7-35; Isaac Shaffer-Neitz, 5-41; Coltyn Sempko, 5-37; Rayshawn Martin, 5-29; Elijah Fernandez, 4-20; Team, 2-(-12); Matt Shaffer, 1-8; Chase Morgan, 1-3; Derek Turber, 1-2; Lucas Wetzel, 1-(-7). Lewisburg: Cam Michaels, 9-84; Dominick, 5-130, 3 TDs; Jeremiah Davis, 5-1; Callison, 1-6, TD; Michael Casale, 1-1; Derek Asche, 1-(-2); Team, 1-(-6).
PASSING — Shikellamy: Wertman, 5-11-1, 48 yards, TD; Wetzel, 0-5-2, 0 yards. Lewisburg: Zander Walter, 4-5-0, 88 yards; Asche, 2-4-0, 27 yards.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Peiffer, 5-45, TD; Wolfe, 1-3. Lewisburg: Devin Bodden, 3-62; Callison, 2-41; Owen Ordonez, 1-12.