The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Jake Hernandez scored 14 first-half points, while Cam Michaels scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as Lewisburg built a 16-point halftime lead on its way to a 70-50 win over Jersey Shore in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
Hernandez finished with a game-high 23 points for the Green Dragons (6-3 overall, 3-1 HAC-I). Cayden Hess led Jersey Shore with 23 points.
Lewisburg 70, Jersey Shore 50
Jersey Shore (2-5) 50
Cayden Hess 8 4-6 23; Tristan Gallick 3 0-0 6; Eli Freeman 1 0-0 2; Logan Bailey 3 0-0 7; Brandon Wheary 3 0-0 6; Damien McAllister 2 1-2 6. Totals 20 5-8 50.
3-point goals: Hess 3, Bailey, McAllister.
Did not score: D.J. Steinbacher, Landon Winters, Kamien West, Spencer Brion, Mason Miller, Owen Bloom.
Lewisburg (6-3) 70
Dante Sims 1 2-2 3; Jake Hernandez 9 5-7 23; Joey Martin 3 0-0 8; Cam Michaels 4 3-3 14; Kaden Wuerdeman 2 1-1 5; Kaydn Magyar 4 0-0 12; Noah Pawling 1 0-0 2; Forrest Zechloski 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-13 70.
3-point goals: Magyar 4, Michaels 3, Martin 2.
Did not score: Khashaun Atkins, Henry Harrison, Devin Bodden, Jack Blough, Sam Barrick.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 10 11 16 13 — 50
Lewisburg 20 17 20 13 — 70
n Millersburg 59, Juniata 51
MIFFLINTOWN — Christian Bingaman scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as Millersburg held off a Juniata rally.
Tate Etzweiler finished with 15 points, and Devyn Kintzer added 12 points for Millersburg (5-1 overall, 3-1 TVL).
Max Lauver had 18 points — on six 3-pointers — for Juniata (3-1, 2-1).
Millersburg 59, Juniata 51
Millersburg (5-1) 59
Christian Bingaman 9 4-5 25; Devyn Kinter 6 0-0 12; Kyle Casner 2 0-0 4; Nate Dohrman 1 0-0 3; Tate Etzweiler 7 0-0 15. Totals 25 4-5 59.
3-point goals: Bingaman 3, Dohrman, Etzweiler.
Did not score: Dillon Gray.
Juniata (3-1) 51
Jacob Condo 3 0-0 8; GG Ortiz 2 0-0 5; Jace White 3 0-0 6; Emmanuel O’ Donell 7 0-0 14; Logan Kehler 0 0-2 0; Max Lauver 6 0-0 18. Totals 21 0-2 51.
3-point goals: Lauver 6, Condo 2, Ortiz.
Did not score: Christian Ortiz.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 13 20 11 15 — 59
Juniata 20 4 11 16 — 51
n Loyalsock 82, Shamokin 44
WILLIAMSPORT — Idris Ali scored 26 of his game-high 30 points in the first half as the Lancers rolled to the HAC-crossover victory.
Brenden Clark added 11 points for the Lancers (8-0), which have scored 181 points in their last two wins.
Cayan Lee had 11 points to lead Shamokin.
Loyalsock 82, Shamokin 44
Shamokin (1-3) 44
Cayan Lee 5 1-2 11; Aaron Frasch 2 1-2 5; Cam Annis 2 2-4 8; Joey Tarr 1 0-0 2; Colin Seedor 3 2-2 9; Dom Michaels 1 0-0 2; Jason Leiby 2 0-0 4; Jason Alderson 1 1-1 3. Totals 17 7-11 44.
3-point goals: Annis 2, Seedor.
Did not score: Brett Reed.
Loyalsock (8-0) 82
Eli Gair 1 0-0 3; Grayson Watkins 4 0-1 8; Saraj Ali 4 2-4 10; Sean Jensen 3 0-0 8; Idris Ali 11 8-8 30; Brenden Clark 4 0-0 11; Dom Jennings 3 0-0 8; Julian Wilson 2 0-0 4. Totals 33 10-13 82.
3-point goals: Jensen 2, Jennings 2, Gair, Clark.
Did not score: Jaiden Ross, Cy Cavanaugh.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 5 16 15 8 — 44
Loyalsock 27 27 12 16 — 82
n Meadowbrook Chr. 69,
Benton 34
BENTON — Ashton Canelo scored 21 of his game-high 31 points in the first half as the Lions rolled to the nonleague win.
Evan Young added 15 points and Noah Smith chipped in 11 for the Lions (4-4).
Meadowbrook Christian 69,
Benton 34
Meadowbrook Christian (4-4) 69
Evan Young 7 1-3 15; Ashton Canelo 14 1-2 31; Noah Smith 3 5-6 11; Jacob Reed 1 0-0 3; Michael Gager 2 0-0 5; Nick Bennage 1 0-0 2; Elijah Cruz 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-11 69.
3-point goals: Canelo 2, Reed, Gager.
Did not score: Michael Smith, Jacob Bair.
Benton 34
Stewart 4 5-6 13; Williams 3 0-0 7; Damante 3 0-0 6; Berkshire 1 0-0 2; Miller 1 0-1 2; Yost 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 5-7 34.
3-point goals: Williams.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 16 17 13 23 — 69
Benton 6 15 10 3 — 34
n South Williamsport 70,
Milton 36
MILTON — Secoy Roberts scored eight points, and Landon Sanford added seven points in a first quarter that saw the Mounties race out to a 21-2 lead on their way to the nonleague victory.
Roberts and Sanford each scored 15 points to lead South Williamsport.
Dillan Guinn-Bailey scored 12 points to lead the Black Panthers.
South Williamsport 70, Milton 36
South Williamsport 70
Grant Bachman 3 0-2 6; Secoy Roberts 6 2-4 15; Ben Manning 3 2-2 9; Alex Neidig 1 0-0 2; Evan Laudenslager 2 3-5 7; Lee Habalar 5 0-0 10; D.J. Gantz 1 0-0 2; Trent Hampton 1 0-0 2; Aaron Akers 0 2-2 2; Landon Sanford 7 0-0 15. Totals 29 9-15 70.
3-point goals: Roberts, Manning, Sanford.
Did not score: Caden Harris, Connor Asken, Rasheed Green.
Milton 36
Austin Gainer 4 0-0 9; Ethan Rowe 3 0-0 7; Jose Oyola 1 0-0 2; Jace Brandt 3 0-0 6; Dillan Guinn Bailey 5 2-4 12. Totals 16 2-4 36.
3-point goals: Gainer, Rowe.
Did not score: Jamir Wilt, Carter Lilley, Ashton Krall, Wade Young, Dale Mitchell.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport 21 18 18 13 – 70
Milton 2 10 14 10 — 36
n Northumberland Chr. 70,
Columbia County Chr. 39
NORTHUMBERLAND — David King scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, and surged past 1,000 in his career as Northumberland Christian rolled to an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
The Warriors (6-4) doubled up Columbia County Christian in the first quarter, 18-9, and led 40-18 at the half.
Northumberland Christian 70,
Columbia County Christian 39
Columbia County Christian 39
Austin George 3 2-2 9, Calvin Slusser 3 0-0 6, Caleb Yocum 2 0-0 4, Luke Cughan 8 2-2 20. Totals 16 4-4 39.
3-point goals: Cughan 2, George.
Did not score: Hunter Fritz, Jaksen Kline.
Northumberland Chr. (6-4) 70
Josh King 1 0-0 3, Donnie Rager 1 0-0 2, David King 9 1-3 22, Luke Snyder 7 3-3 17, Cole Knauss 1 0-0 3, Henry McElroy 3 0-0 6, Alec Phillips 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 6 0-0 13, Micah Moyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 4-6 70.
3-point goals: D. King 3, J. King, Knauss, Ross.
Did not score: Daniel Hayner, Sam Garvin, Ian Anderson.
Score by quarters
Columbia County Chr. 9 9 9 12 — 39
Northumberland Chr. 18 22 21 9 — 70