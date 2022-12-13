COAL TOWNSHIP — If he could ask Santa Claus for just one present this year, Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels would have an easy decision. He would ask for a healthy wrestling team.
Illnesses throughout the squad, some of which have required hospitalizations, forced the Green Dragons to take the trip to Shamokin on Tuesday night without several wrestlers. But the Green Dragons were able to even their early-season record, winning all but one contested match and picking up five forfeit wins in a 63-11 victory.
Shamokin’s only points came from a forfeit at 189 pounds and a technical fall by sophomore Chase Pensyl at 145.
In a meet that started at 172, the teams were tied at six after forfeiting in the first two bouts. Derek Shedleski won for Lewisburg, Ryder Zulkowski for Shamokin.
Green Dragons senior Trent Wenrich (215), sophomore Evan Frederick (285), senior Jace Gessner (127), freshman Landen Wagner (133) and junior Quinton Bartlett (139) followed with pins amid three forfeit victories to make it 54-6 before Pensyl took the mat.
Pensyl led 12-2 after the first period, took neutral to start the second and used a five-point move and a cradle for the final three back points.
Shamokin freshman Rhyan Henz gave the home fans some hope of back-to-back wins as he battled junior Daniel Leao at 152. Leao got the initial takedown, but a pair of escapes made it 3-2 for the Green Dragon after one period. Leao took down Henz in the second, but the Indian escaped and it was 5-3 after two.
For the only time in the meet, a match went into the third period. Henz took down Leao in the final 15 seconds to close a 9-6 final. The win was a career first for Leao, who was 0-3 and pinned in all three matches.
Leao said he had never wrestled Henz, but he got both confidence and momentum after the initial takedown.
“I was nervous (going into the match),’’ he said, “but after the takedown I got an idea of how he wrestles.”
And when Henz tried to rally late in the match, Leao said his nerves were gone.
“(The win) improved my self-esteem,” he said, adding that “it gave me a feel of how to be a wrestler.”
The Dragons ended the meet with a forfeit win by Chase Wenrich (160).
Michaels said it is tough dealing with so much sickness, but he added that every team is dealing with it at this time of year. He added that he is glad his team got some matches and was able to get some momentum going in the early season.
It was also a good night for the Indians’ Pensyl.
With his team down 54-6 with only a forfeit win and just two bouts remaining, the sophomore jumped on top of Derek Gessner with three takedowns and two sets of three-point nearfalls in the opening period en route to a technical fall (17-2) in 2 minutes, 26 seconds at 145 pounds.
Pensyl said it was important for him to get a win at that point “to give the (home) fans something to watch.”
Pensyl added, “It’s a little disheartening to forfeit so many matches.’’
In addition to giving up 30 points on five forfeits, the young Indians were victims of five falls.
The loss dropped the Indians to 0-2 (0-1 Hearltand-II). Lewisburg picked up its first win, improving to 1-1, 1-1.
Pensyl said he is starting to get into wrestling shape after coming off football season.
“We took two weeks off and I am not in wrestling shape yet, but I’m well on my way,” said Pensyl, who is 2-0 with a fall and a tech fall.
Lewisburg next travels to rival Milton on Tuesday. The Indians visit Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech on Saturday afternoon.
LEWISBURG 63, SHAMOKIN 11
172: Derek Shedleski (L) won by forfeit; 189: Ryder Zulkowski (S) won by forfeit; 215: Trent Wenrich (L) pinned Cam Smith, 3:10; 285: Evan Frederick (L) pinned Alan Galphin, 0:43; 107: Michael Hernandez (L) won by forfeit; 114: Nolan Altoft (L) won by forfeit; 121: Landon Michaels (L) won by forfeit; 127: Jace Gessner (L) pinned Brenton Long, 0:43; 133: Landen Wagner (L) pinned Ayden Mikulak, 0:58; 138: Quinton Bartlett (L) pinned Jace Ginck, 1:26; 145: Chase Pensyl (S) tech. fall Derek Gessner, 17-2 (2:26); 152: Daniel Leao (L) dec. Ryhan Henz, 9-6; 160: Chase Wenrich (L) won by forfeit.