SELINSGROVE — Avery Mast had the ball on her stick in the middle of the circle, her back to the cage, and the space to make a move on her defender.
Maybe most importantly, the Lewisburg junior had the composure to finish — which isn't always the case with opposing players in Selinsgrove's Bolig Stadium.
However, by the early going of the second quarter Thursday, the Green Dragons had already turned away the Seals' opening surge and seized momentum with a stunning goal.
So Mast didn't pause to consider her options, or slow down in an attempt to make a perfect play. She quickly wheeled around and pushed the ball inside the left post for a two-goal lead that stood up in Lewisburg's 2-1 victory.
"Our biggest goal for this game was just try to do the little things — perfect or not — and just get it in (the circle) so we can recover and get back in (the attack), said Mast.
"This really brings up the energy. It is a nice reset for us. This is where we want to start."
The stirring win, over a Seals team that is still counting Heartland Athletic Conference losses on one hand 14 years in, washed away the stench of Green Dragons' 0-2 start.
"That first (4-0 loss at Line Mountain), I think, got them to kind of start doubting themselves, when I know that we are a good team," said first-year Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge. "At Lake-Lehman, we looked a little bit better as a group (in an overtime loss). But this? This is definitely ... to beat a tough competitor like these guys, I'm just so proud of them."
Selinsgrove (2-1 overall, 0-1 Heartland-I) pulled within one on Carly Aument's goal in the third quarter. The Seals then saw a potential equalizer negated by a quick whistle just as rain began to fall with four minutes to play. The series of six penalty corners that followed were held off by Green Dragons goalie Keeley Baker and her corner defense.
"When we had the offensive opportunities early," said Seals coach Roz Erb, "you're lured into thinking they're always going to be there and it's just going to come to you."
Selinsgrove lost all-state senior mid Alayna Davis to a left knee injury with 1:09 left in the first quarter, and then an experienced back end got even younger with the in-game move to freshman goalie Bella Auman.
"We need to erase the class expectations, and people are just going to have to step up," Erb said.
Lewisburg (1-2, 1-0), which graduated the players responsible for 68% of last season's scoring — including top guns Rylee Dyroff and Maddie Redding — had just one goal through two losses. The Green Dragons had two goals in the opening 18 1/2 minutes Thursday.
First, they weathered an early scramble at the left post with Baker walling off the challenge. Then backs Livia Holthus and Lauren Hetherington (seniors) and mids Ryan Brouse and Carley Wagner (juniors) began to break down the Selinsgrove attack outside of the circle.
With less than nine minutes to play in the first quarter, Holthus dug a ball out of the defensive end and passed to Mast in the middle. Mast sent the ball ahead to senior Maddie Ikeler on the right wing for a long run that culminated in a sharp shot for a 1-0 lead.
"The first punch in there is the most important to get that momentum, so we can have some security for our defense," said Mast. "Having that, it was like, We're coming to play. We're not scared; we're ready to be intense."
It wasn't long into the second period that Lewisburg freshman forward Maddy Moyers, who played well off the bench, raced to stop a long ball near the left sideline and worked it toward the circle. Mast backed it toward the goal mouth and then spun quickly for the 2-0 lead.
"I knew I had my two forwards up there, and if, by chance, the goalie got to it, they would be by my side to help me," she said. "I was just trying to get any shot on (cage), and if there was a deflection they would be there."
Selinsgrove had only three first-half penalty corners, but earned nine in the third period alone. One sequence of six in a row lasted 7 1/2 minutes and left the Seals scoreless. Aument broke through with 4:05 left in the third on last of a three-corner series, deflecting Alexis Freed's drive from the top-left side of the circle.
"We had a portion of the first and second quarters where we were not winning 50/50 balls, (and) we were not stepping in front into passing lanes to receive," said Erb, whose team created 15 second-half corners and had an 18-0 advantage.
Lewisburg's last stand — turning back six corner opportunities in the final four minutes — occurred after Seals senior Lily Deaton's goal on a rip of a ball out of the air near the left post was waved off. Baker made three of her 18 saves in the sequence, and Brouse stopped a last-ditch effort in the circle.
"Keeley is an amazing goalie; we are so lucky to have her," said Berge. "She has poise back there and she's agile, which is a huge thing, and our defense is really solid. They did an excellent job."
LEWISBURG 2, SELINSGROVE 1
First quarter
L-Maddie Ikeler, 8:17.
Second quarter
L-Avery Mast, 11:33.
Third quarter
S-Carly Aument (Alexis Freed), 4:05.
Shots: S 19-5. Corners: S 18-0. Saves: Lewisburg 18 (Keeley Baker); Selinsgrove 2 (Emily Gelnett 1, Bella Auman 1).