SELINSGROVE — Lewisburg scored three goals in the final 8:28 to snap a tie and defeat Selinsgrove 4-1 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer Thursday.
Anthony Bhangdia scored twice for the Green Dragons (2-0), who also got a goal and two assists from Jack Dieffenderfer. Nick Ritter scored the lone goal for the Seals.
Lewisburg 4, Selinsgrove 1
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (Jack Dieffenderfer), 31:11; S-Nick Ritter (Matt Gilfert), 11:25.
Second half
L-Bhangdia (Dieffenderfer), 8:28; L-Ben Liscum, 4:47; L-Dieffenderfer.
Shots: L, 17-5. Corners: L, 5-3. Saves: Lewisburg 5 (Tony Burns); Selinsgrove 13 (Cole Catherman).
n Central Mountain 4,
Shikellamy 2
SUNBURY — Ryan Williams scored 14 minutes into the second half to give the Braves a lead, but the Wildcats scored the final three goals to grab the HAC-I win.
Cam Cowder scored the first goal for the Braves with an assist from Fernando Nunez.
Central Mountain 4, Shikellamy 2
First half
CM-Nate Brinker, 29:45; S-Cam Cowder (Fernando Nunez), 23:05.
Second half
S-Ryan Williams, 26:11; CM-Brinker (PK), 17:03; CM-Chase Young (Jackson Walker), 13:50; CM-Brinker (PK), 0:48.
Shots: CM, 7-4. Corners: S, 2-1. Saves: Central Mountain 2; Shikellamy 3.
n Milton 1,
Central Columbia 0
ALMEDIA — Carter Lilley scored the game’s only goal, and Tyler Flederbach made three saves for the shutout as the Black Panthers (3-0) grabbed a HAC-II win.
Milton 1, Central Columbia 0
Second half
M-Carter Lilley (Conner Smith).
Shots: M, 11-6. Corners: M, 7-3. Saves: Milton 3 (Tyler Flederbach); Central Columbia 9 (Maddix Karns).
n Norry Christian 1,
Juniata Mennonite 1
McALISTERVILLE — Sam Garvin scored in the first half for the Warriors (5-0-1), but Juniata Mennonite answered less than two minutes later as the teams tied in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association action.
Northumberland Christian 1,
Juniata Mennonite 1
First half
NC-Samuel Garvin (Joshua Groninger), 36:05; JM-Alejandro Flores de Valgaz, (Anson Portzline) 37:52.
Shots: NC, 8-3; Corners: NC, 8-3; Saves: Northumberland Christian 2 (Justin Ross); Juniata Mennonite 7 (Jorge Flores de Valgaz).
n Hughesville 2, Shamokin 0
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans scored twice in the second half to top the Indians.
Dallas Scicchitano made 12 saves for Shamokin, which was outshot 20-12.