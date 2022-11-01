MILTON — Reese Dieffenderfer's footprints were all over Lewisburg’s win Tuesday as he scored one goal and added two assists.
It took awhile for he and the Green Dragons to figure out Warrior Run, but when they did they surged to a 5-0 win in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals at Milton’s Alumni Stadium.
The Defenders came out with a bend-but-don’t-break approach, dropping at least five players back into defense. For the first 39 minutes, it worked. They welcomed pressure but didn’t concede.
With just five seconds remaining in the first half, however, Dieffenderfer powered the ball into the net from about 20 yards out, sending the Green Dragons into halftime with the lead.
Dieffenderfer credited teammate and Lewisburg's goals leader, Alfred Romano, for the play, saying the Warrior Run defense was paying so much attention to Romano that it opened a lane for him to shoot.
“He always brings the defenders,” said Dieffenderfer. “I saw like five or six of them just carrying on. I was going to go for another run, but I saw them (on Romano) and knew I was gonna just shoot it.”
The floodgates opened from there, as the Green Dragons scored twice more in the first eight minutes of the second half, and led 4-0 just 15 minutes after halftime. Romano scored two goals in a spree that was started by Viktor Permyashkin. Freshman Isaac Ayres capped the scoring in the 74th minute. Dieffenderfer assisted Permyashkin and Romano in the half.
Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell praised Dieffenderfer as somebody who usually helps his teammates get on the stat sheet, adding that he was glad the senior was able to enjoy it for himself.
“He doesn’t get frustrated if he’s not on the stat sheet at all,” said Kettlewell. “He keeps playing and does some smart things out there.”
Dieffenderfer downplayed his impact, saying his teammates deserve more credit for the team’s success.
“I think we all have zero goals and zero assists,” said Dieffenderfer. “We’re just onto the next game.”
Lewisburg (17-1-1) will play Danville (16-4) in the district championship game Thursday at 8 p.m. in Milton. The Ironmen and Green Dragons played an intense game on Oct. 5. Lewisburg came out victorious, with Romano and Dieffenderfer each scoring a goal in the 2-0 win.
“We’re going to play them on our A-game,” said Dieffenderfer. “They’re a good team.”
The Ironmen are led by junior forward Daniel Hartzell, who has 20 goals on the year, including a golden-goal overtime winner to send Danville to the district final.
“We’re definitely gonna have to be aware of him,” said Kettlewell. “He can hurt us in a variety of different ways, so we’ll definitely prepare for him.”
Despite the loss, the season was a success for Warrior Run (14-5-1), which improved its record from last season and won the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title.
Defenders coach Troy Emmert said he didn’t feel as though his team was as prepared Tuesday as he thought they were, saying Lewisburg put a lot of pressure on the team that it did not handle. He also praised his group of seniors, though he believes the team has enough depth to be competitive again next season.
“We’ll regroup and I think we’ll be OK,” said Emmert.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
At Milton H.S.
LEWISBURG 5, WARRIOR RUN 0
First half
L-Reese Dieffenderfer, 39:55.
Second half
L-Viktor Permyashkin (Dieffenderfer), 41:43; L-Alfred Romano, 47:43; L-Romano (Dieffenderfer), 54:17; L-Isaac Ayres, 73:31.
Shots: L 19-1. Corners: L 4-1. Saves: Warrior Run 4 (Braego Cieslukowski); Lewisburg 0 (Henry Harrison).