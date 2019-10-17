LEWISBURG — Lewisburg needed two second-half goals to outlast Central Columbia, 3-1, on a rainy Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer action.
Lewisburg ended the regular season undefeated.
Nick Passaniti scored off a Carter Hoover assist with 10:41 left in the first half for Lewisburg before Owen Flaugh tied the game for the Blue Jays (3-14 overall, 2-10 HAC-II) with 30:31 left in the second half.
Logan Moore scored with 26:32 left in the game to give the Green Dragons (17-0-1, 12-0) the lead, before Eli Adams added an insurance goal with 8:19 left.
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 1
First half
L-Nick Passaniti (Carter Hoover), 10:41.
Second half
CC-Owen Flaugh, 30:31; Lew-Logan Moore, 26:32; Lew-Eli Adams, 8:19.
Shots: Lew, 16-1. Corners: Lew, 7-1. Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 0; Central Columbia (Maddix Karnes), 2.
n Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — Kellen Beck scored off a corner kick with 18:54 left in the game to lift the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory.
Dylan Linn picked up the assist for Mifflinburg (3-13-2 overall, 2-8-2 HAC-I).
Ben Gross had five saves for Shikellamy (2-14, 0-11). Ryder Mauer had six saves in the shutout.
Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 0
Second half
Miff-Kellen Beck (Dylan Linn), 18:54.
Shots: T, 6-6. Corners: Miff, 8-7. Saves: Shikellamy (Ben Gross), 5; Mifflinburg (Ryder Maurer), 6.
n Southern Columbia 4,
Muncy 0
CATAWISSA — The Tigers netted three first-half goals in the nonleague victory.
Bryson Pita, Luke Caputo and Aden Trathen all scored in the first half for Southern Columbia, which finishes the regular season at 10-8.
Chase Conway scored in the second half for the Tigers.
Southern Columbia 4, Muncy 0
First half
SCA-Bryson Pita, 36:48; SCA-Luke Caputo (Jimmy Bender), 15:03; SCA-Aden Trathen (Aidan Laughlin), :49.
Second half
SCA-Chase Conway, 26:00.
Shots: SCA, 9-4. Corners: SCA, 6-1; Saves: Southern Columbia (Savich Chapman), 4; Muncy (Eli Slamka), 5.