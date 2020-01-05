LEWISBURG — Delaney Humphrey and Jewels Hepner each won two individual events to help the Lewisburg girls swimming team knock off Central Mountain, 101-73, at Kinney Natatorium at Bucknell University on Friday.
On the boys side, Thomas Haynos and Mitchell Malusis won two events to help the Green Dragons to an 81-54 win.
Humphrey won the 200-yard freestyle (2:08.33) and the 500 freestyle (5:26.77). Hepner picked up victories in the 100 butterfly (1:10.12) and 100 backstroke (1:04.58).
Haynos won the 100 freestyle (52.02) and 200 freestyle (1:55.54). Malusis won the 50 freestyle (24.83) and the 100 butterfly (59.06).
Warrior Run, Muncy and Selinsgrove also competed in the meet. For Warrior Run, Madison Rovenolt and Jayla Felix each swam a season best in the 50 freestyle. Rovenolt, a junior, finished in 30.34 seconds while Felix, a sophomore, clocked a 30.61.
Girls
Lewisburg 101,
Central Mountain 73
200 medley relay: Lew (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski), 1:58.02; 200 freestyle: Humphrey (L), 2:08.33; Hannah Brian (CM); Lily McBride (L); 200 IM: Decker (L), 2:23.88; Molly Gill (L); Kylie Garman (CM); 50 freestyle: 1. Mikayla Rich (CM), 26.04; Batkowski (L); Evie Rembold (CM); Diving: Kassie McTammany (L), 186.5; 100 butterfly: Jewels Hepner (L), 1:10.12; Gill (L); Clela Stern (CM); 100 freestyle: Rich (CM) 57.17; Batkowski (L); Rembold (CM); 500 freestyle: Humphrey (L) 5:26.77; Hannah Brian (CM); Kylie Garman (CM); 200 free relay: CM (Mckenna Fox, Olivia Rockey, Brian, Rich), 1:52.35; 100 backstroke: Hepner (L) 1:04.58; Madison Blair (CM); McBride (L); 100 breaststroke: Decker (L) 1:12.05; Fox (CM); Hannah Castellan (L); 400 free relay: Lew (Batkowski, Hepner, Humphrey, Decker), 3:55.6.
Boys
Lewisburg 81,
Central Mountain 54
200 medley relay: CM (Parker Orndorf, Leisher Gugino, Derek Hughes, Damon Germello), 1:54.4; 200 freestyle: Thomas Haynos (L), 1:55.54; Gugino (CM); Braden Davis (L); 200IM: Orndorf (CM), 2:13.04; Jack Drouin (L); Thomas Heatherington (L); 50 freestyle: Mitchell Malusis (L), 24.83; Daniel Dufree (L); Germello (CM); Diving: Caleb Leaman (L), 205.45; Hunter Grimes (L); Mark Walsh (L); 100 butterfly: Malusis (L), 59.06; Hughes (CM); 100 freestyle: Haynos (L) 52.02; Daniel Durfee (L); Germello (CM); 500 freestyle: Ordnorf (CM) 5:23.17; Davis (L); 200 freestyle relay: CM (Germello, Hughes, Gugino, Orndorf), 1:45.16; 100 backstroke: Hughes (CM) 1:04.43; Drouin (L); 100 breaststroke: Gugino (CM) 1:08.74; Hetherington (L); 400 freestyle relay: Lew (Davis, Hetherington, Durfee, Mark Walsh), 4:42.87.