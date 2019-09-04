The Daily Item

MIFFLINBURG — Lewisburg’s boys and girls swept a cross-country meet on Tuesday.

The Green Dragon boys took five of the top eight spots, led by Jacob Hess, who won the race in 17:05.

Lewisburg also took five of the top eight spots on the girls side. Lewisburg had 10 runners finish in the top 13. Hannah Mirshahi led the Green Dragons with a second-place finish in 21:16.

Shikellamy’s Macy Carper won the girls race in 21:07.

 

Boys

Lewisburg 17, Mount Carmel 46

Lewisburg 17, Central Columbia 45

Lewisburg 15, Shikellamy 48

Lewisburg 15, Upper Dauphin 50

Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50

Central Columbia 23, Mount Carmel 35

Shikellamy 20, Mount Carmel 40

Mount Carmel 15, Upper Dauphin 39

Mifflinburg 24, Mount Carmel 32

Shikellamy 25, Central Columbia 33

Central Columbia 15, Upper Dauphin 49

Central Columbia 24, Mifflinburg 31

Shikellamy 15, Upper Dauphin 50

Shikellamy 17, Mifflinburg 40

Mifflinburg 15, Upper Dauphin 46

Individual results

1. Jacob Hess (L) 17:05; 2. Jacob Maverick (Millersburg) 17:21; 3. Calvin Bailey (L) 17:29; 4. Peter Lantz (L) 17:49; 5. Krystof Lapotsky (MC) 17:50; 6. Tyler Davies (CC) 17:58; 7. Evan Hart (L) 18:00; 8. Gianluca Perrone (L) 18:13; 9. Carter Balliet (S) 18:19; 11. Joshua Broadt (CC) 18:55; 14. Nolan Reynolds (S) 19:16; 15. Eric Dixon (S) 19:21; 16. Collin Miller (UD) 19:26; 18. Micah Zellers (S) 19:38; 20. Anthony Augustine (CC) 19:57; 24. Tyler Foltz (Miff) 20:44; 25. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 20:50; 27. Nathan Hixson (S) 21:02; 28. Andrew Rooney (MC) 21:08; 29. Carson Brubaker (Miff) 21:09; 32. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 21.23; 33. Koy Seesholtz (CC) 21.26; 34. Pete Long (MC) 21:34; 35. Harrison Abram (Miff) 21:38; 38. Bryson Osborne (CC) 21:57; 45. Anthony Stutzcavage (MC) 23.18; 52. Peyton Simmers (UD) 24:06; 54. Tyler Winhofer (MC) 24:36; 64. Caleb Simmers (UD) 28:36.

Girls

Lewisburg 22, Shikellamy 39

Shikellamy 22, Mount Carmel 35

Shikellamy 18, Mifflinburg 40

Shikellamy 15, Central Columbia 50

Lewisburg 17, Mount Carmel 46

Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50

Lewisburg 15, Central Columbia 50

Mount Carmel 22, Mifflinburg 33

Mount Carmel 15, Central Columbia 47

Mifflinburg 15, Central Columbia 49

Individual results

1. Macy Carper (S) 21:07; 2. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 21:16; 3. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:20; 4. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:27; 5. Alyssa Keeley (S) 21:44; 6. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 22:00; 7. Kyra Binney (L) 22:04; 8. Maggie Daly (L) 22:09; 14. Marissa Allen (Miff) 24:12; 15. Molly Petrucci (MC) 24:19; 16. Brianna Hennett (S) 24:24; 17. Melia Raker (S) 24:45; 21. Claudia Morris (MC) 25:28; 22. Emma Strausser (S) 25:32; 24. Eliza Nevis (MC) 26:28; 25. Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) 26:30; 28. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 26:50; 30. Ashley Haberman (Miff) 27:06; 37. Josi Adams (MC) 28:58; 40. Vanessa Walter (Meadowbrook Christian) 31:21; 41. Kailie Stephens (Miff) 31:56.

 

Warrior Run girls dominate

HUGHESVILLE — The Defenders took the top five spots, and seven of the top eight, on their way to defeating Central Mountain and Hughesville.

Lauren Trapani won the girls race for Warrior Run in 19:36, nearly two minutes faster than teammate Emma Miller, who was second.

On the boys side, Damein Moser won in 17:15 for the Defenders. Warrior Run defeated Central Mountain, but was edged by Hughesville 26-29.

 

Girls

Warrior Run 15, Central Mountain 48

Warrior Run 15, Hughesville 50

Central Mountain 15, Hughesville 49

Individual results

1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 19:36; 2. Emma Miller (WR) 21:31; 3. Alanna Ranck (WR) 22:14; 4. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 22:14; 5. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 22:38; 6. Maddie Jones (CM) 23:25; 9. Fatima Kaba (CM) 25:52; 10. Ellyn Newman (CM) 25:53; 11. Gianna Dressler (CM) 26:03; 12. Autumn Garman (CM) 26:15; 15. Rachel Detwiler (H) 27:37; 17. Annyah Walker (H) 28:46; 18. Katelyn McDonald (H) 29:03; 20. Stephanie Rossman (H) 30:32; 21. Olivia Cowburn (H) 31:03.

Boys

Warrior Run 21, Central Mountain 38

Hughesville 26, Warrior Run 29

Hughesville 20, Central Mountain 39

Individual results

1. Damein Moser (WR) 17:15; 2. Ryan Bahr (H) 17:39; 3. Hunter Foust (H) 17:51; 4. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:56; 5. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:55; 6. Michael Cashwell (CM) 19:17; 7. Kenny Draper (H) 19:29; 8. Gino Serafini (CM) 19:32; 9. Morgan Gavitt (H) 19:43; 10. Logan Long (H) 20:13; 11. Bryce Gray (CM) 20:22; 12. Jason Wood (WR) 20:39; 14. Liam Boyer (WR) 20:57; 22. Nate Laubscher (CM) 24:17; 23. Jed Moyer (CM) 24:31.

 

Danville boys, girls sweep

SELINSGROVE — Danville defeated Selinsgrove, Southern Columbia and Shamokin in boys and girls cross-country.

Eli Zakarian won the boys race in 17:30 for the Ironmen, who took five of the top six spots.

On the girls side, Danville’s Emma Mikita won in 21:21. The Ironmen grabbed five of the top nine spots.

 

Boys

Danville 15, Selinsgrove 49

Southern Columbia 25, Selinsgrove 30

Selinsgrove 28, Shamokin 30

Danville 15, Southern Columbia 48

Danville 19, Shamokin 44

Southern Columbia 28, Shamokin 30

Individual results

1. Eli Zakarian (D) 17:30; 2. Conner Anascavage (Sham) 17:37; 3. Nick Krohn (D) 17:39; 4. Rory Lieberman (D) 18:04; 5. Evan Klinger (D) 18:07; 6. Cole Hasenbalg (D) 18:43; 7. Brady Reese (SC) 19:20; 9. Mason Reitenbach (Sel) 20:33; 11. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 20:38; 13. Santino Carapellucci (Sham) 20:48; 14. Jarron Ferrara (SC) 21:12; 15. Ben Malehorn (Sel) 21:16; 17. Chase Derk (SC) 21:36; 18. Connor Andretta (Sel) 21:51; 19. Chase Petro (SC) 21:54; 23. Zach Wentz (Sel) 22:23; 25. Ezra Herb (SC) 22:30; 29. Jarrett Lee (Sel) 23:04; 33. Wade Allman (Sham) 24:01; 45. Dylan Chamberlain (Sham) 29:42.

Girls

Danville 24, Selinsgrove 33

Selinsgrove 20, Southern Columbia 35

Selinsgrove 16, Shamokin 41

Danville 15, Shamokin 48

Southern Columbia 20, Shamokin 36

Danville 16, Southern Columbia 41

Individual results

1. Emma Mikita (D) 21:21; 2. Mikayla Carnathan (Sel); 3. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 22:05; 4. Ade Leason (Sel) 22:22; 5. Olivia Huron (D) 22:36; 6. Breia Mayes (Sel) 22:41; 7. Leena Wardeh (D) 22:52; 8. Annabelle Reck (SC) 23:20; 9. Rachel Buzzini (D) 23:47; 10. Zoe Tomko (Sel) 23:50; 11. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 24:00; 13. Camryn Kirkner (SC) 24:29; 14. Heather Cecco (SC) 24:30; 15. Ali Barvitskie (SC) 24:33; 18. Katlyn Brunson (Sham) 25:11; 20. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 25:31; 21. Kate Amato (Sham) 25:36; 22. Gracie Nazih (Sham) 25:42; 23. Maryrose Molina Shuman (Sel) 26:08.

