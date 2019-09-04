The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Lewisburg’s boys and girls swept a cross-country meet on Tuesday.
The Green Dragon boys took five of the top eight spots, led by Jacob Hess, who won the race in 17:05.
Lewisburg also took five of the top eight spots on the girls side. Lewisburg had 10 runners finish in the top 13. Hannah Mirshahi led the Green Dragons with a second-place finish in 21:16.
Shikellamy’s Macy Carper won the girls race in 21:07.
Boys
Lewisburg 17, Mount Carmel 46
Lewisburg 17, Central Columbia 45
Lewisburg 15, Shikellamy 48
Lewisburg 15, Upper Dauphin 50
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
Central Columbia 23, Mount Carmel 35
Shikellamy 20, Mount Carmel 40
Mount Carmel 15, Upper Dauphin 39
Mifflinburg 24, Mount Carmel 32
Shikellamy 25, Central Columbia 33
Central Columbia 15, Upper Dauphin 49
Central Columbia 24, Mifflinburg 31
Shikellamy 15, Upper Dauphin 50
Shikellamy 17, Mifflinburg 40
Mifflinburg 15, Upper Dauphin 46
Individual results
1. Jacob Hess (L) 17:05; 2. Jacob Maverick (Millersburg) 17:21; 3. Calvin Bailey (L) 17:29; 4. Peter Lantz (L) 17:49; 5. Krystof Lapotsky (MC) 17:50; 6. Tyler Davies (CC) 17:58; 7. Evan Hart (L) 18:00; 8. Gianluca Perrone (L) 18:13; 9. Carter Balliet (S) 18:19; 11. Joshua Broadt (CC) 18:55; 14. Nolan Reynolds (S) 19:16; 15. Eric Dixon (S) 19:21; 16. Collin Miller (UD) 19:26; 18. Micah Zellers (S) 19:38; 20. Anthony Augustine (CC) 19:57; 24. Tyler Foltz (Miff) 20:44; 25. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 20:50; 27. Nathan Hixson (S) 21:02; 28. Andrew Rooney (MC) 21:08; 29. Carson Brubaker (Miff) 21:09; 32. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 21.23; 33. Koy Seesholtz (CC) 21.26; 34. Pete Long (MC) 21:34; 35. Harrison Abram (Miff) 21:38; 38. Bryson Osborne (CC) 21:57; 45. Anthony Stutzcavage (MC) 23.18; 52. Peyton Simmers (UD) 24:06; 54. Tyler Winhofer (MC) 24:36; 64. Caleb Simmers (UD) 28:36.
Girls
Lewisburg 22, Shikellamy 39
Shikellamy 22, Mount Carmel 35
Shikellamy 18, Mifflinburg 40
Shikellamy 15, Central Columbia 50
Lewisburg 17, Mount Carmel 46
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
Lewisburg 15, Central Columbia 50
Mount Carmel 22, Mifflinburg 33
Mount Carmel 15, Central Columbia 47
Mifflinburg 15, Central Columbia 49
Individual results
1. Macy Carper (S) 21:07; 2. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 21:16; 3. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:20; 4. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:27; 5. Alyssa Keeley (S) 21:44; 6. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 22:00; 7. Kyra Binney (L) 22:04; 8. Maggie Daly (L) 22:09; 14. Marissa Allen (Miff) 24:12; 15. Molly Petrucci (MC) 24:19; 16. Brianna Hennett (S) 24:24; 17. Melia Raker (S) 24:45; 21. Claudia Morris (MC) 25:28; 22. Emma Strausser (S) 25:32; 24. Eliza Nevis (MC) 26:28; 25. Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) 26:30; 28. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 26:50; 30. Ashley Haberman (Miff) 27:06; 37. Josi Adams (MC) 28:58; 40. Vanessa Walter (Meadowbrook Christian) 31:21; 41. Kailie Stephens (Miff) 31:56.
Warrior Run girls dominate
HUGHESVILLE — The Defenders took the top five spots, and seven of the top eight, on their way to defeating Central Mountain and Hughesville.
Lauren Trapani won the girls race for Warrior Run in 19:36, nearly two minutes faster than teammate Emma Miller, who was second.
On the boys side, Damein Moser won in 17:15 for the Defenders. Warrior Run defeated Central Mountain, but was edged by Hughesville 26-29.
Girls
Warrior Run 15, Central Mountain 48
Warrior Run 15, Hughesville 50
Central Mountain 15, Hughesville 49
Individual results
1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 19:36; 2. Emma Miller (WR) 21:31; 3. Alanna Ranck (WR) 22:14; 4. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 22:14; 5. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 22:38; 6. Maddie Jones (CM) 23:25; 9. Fatima Kaba (CM) 25:52; 10. Ellyn Newman (CM) 25:53; 11. Gianna Dressler (CM) 26:03; 12. Autumn Garman (CM) 26:15; 15. Rachel Detwiler (H) 27:37; 17. Annyah Walker (H) 28:46; 18. Katelyn McDonald (H) 29:03; 20. Stephanie Rossman (H) 30:32; 21. Olivia Cowburn (H) 31:03.
Boys
Warrior Run 21, Central Mountain 38
Hughesville 26, Warrior Run 29
Hughesville 20, Central Mountain 39
Individual results
1. Damein Moser (WR) 17:15; 2. Ryan Bahr (H) 17:39; 3. Hunter Foust (H) 17:51; 4. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:56; 5. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:55; 6. Michael Cashwell (CM) 19:17; 7. Kenny Draper (H) 19:29; 8. Gino Serafini (CM) 19:32; 9. Morgan Gavitt (H) 19:43; 10. Logan Long (H) 20:13; 11. Bryce Gray (CM) 20:22; 12. Jason Wood (WR) 20:39; 14. Liam Boyer (WR) 20:57; 22. Nate Laubscher (CM) 24:17; 23. Jed Moyer (CM) 24:31.
Danville boys, girls sweep
SELINSGROVE — Danville defeated Selinsgrove, Southern Columbia and Shamokin in boys and girls cross-country.
Eli Zakarian won the boys race in 17:30 for the Ironmen, who took five of the top six spots.
On the girls side, Danville’s Emma Mikita won in 21:21. The Ironmen grabbed five of the top nine spots.
Boys
Danville 15, Selinsgrove 49
Southern Columbia 25, Selinsgrove 30
Selinsgrove 28, Shamokin 30
Danville 15, Southern Columbia 48
Danville 19, Shamokin 44
Southern Columbia 28, Shamokin 30
Individual results
1. Eli Zakarian (D) 17:30; 2. Conner Anascavage (Sham) 17:37; 3. Nick Krohn (D) 17:39; 4. Rory Lieberman (D) 18:04; 5. Evan Klinger (D) 18:07; 6. Cole Hasenbalg (D) 18:43; 7. Brady Reese (SC) 19:20; 9. Mason Reitenbach (Sel) 20:33; 11. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 20:38; 13. Santino Carapellucci (Sham) 20:48; 14. Jarron Ferrara (SC) 21:12; 15. Ben Malehorn (Sel) 21:16; 17. Chase Derk (SC) 21:36; 18. Connor Andretta (Sel) 21:51; 19. Chase Petro (SC) 21:54; 23. Zach Wentz (Sel) 22:23; 25. Ezra Herb (SC) 22:30; 29. Jarrett Lee (Sel) 23:04; 33. Wade Allman (Sham) 24:01; 45. Dylan Chamberlain (Sham) 29:42.
Girls
Danville 24, Selinsgrove 33
Selinsgrove 20, Southern Columbia 35
Selinsgrove 16, Shamokin 41
Danville 15, Shamokin 48
Southern Columbia 20, Shamokin 36
Danville 16, Southern Columbia 41
Individual results
1. Emma Mikita (D) 21:21; 2. Mikayla Carnathan (Sel); 3. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 22:05; 4. Ade Leason (Sel) 22:22; 5. Olivia Huron (D) 22:36; 6. Breia Mayes (Sel) 22:41; 7. Leena Wardeh (D) 22:52; 8. Annabelle Reck (SC) 23:20; 9. Rachel Buzzini (D) 23:47; 10. Zoe Tomko (Sel) 23:50; 11. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 24:00; 13. Camryn Kirkner (SC) 24:29; 14. Heather Cecco (SC) 24:30; 15. Ali Barvitskie (SC) 24:33; 18. Katlyn Brunson (Sham) 25:11; 20. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 25:31; 21. Kate Amato (Sham) 25:36; 22. Gracie Nazih (Sham) 25:42; 23. Maryrose Molina Shuman (Sel) 26:08.