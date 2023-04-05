MONTOURSVILLE — Thomas Hess and Jacob Hess each won two individual events, while Montoursville scored just five points in the jumps as the Green Dragons picked up a 98-51 win over the Warriors in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Wednesday.
Thomas Hess won the 400 (50.13) and tied with teammate Kiernan Murray in the 800 (2:04.17), while Jacob Hess won the 1,600 (4:43.51) and 3,200 (10:14.77).
In the girls meet, Asha Hohmuth won two sprint events, and Bailey Espinoza won the 800 and 1,600 as the Green Dragons knocked off Montoursville, 99-47.
Boys
Lewisburg 98, Montoursville 51
100: Mason Winslow (MTV), 11.48; Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez (Lew); Quinn Winslow (MTV); 200: M. Winslow (MTV), 22.66; Sanchez-Rodriguez (Lew); Q. Winslow (MTV); 400: Thomas Hess (Lew), 50.13; M. Winslow (MTV); Q. Winslow (MTV); 800: tie, Kiernan Murray (Lew) and T. Hess (Lew), 2:04.17; Noah Hepler (MTV); 1,600: Jonathan Hess (Lew), 4:43.51; Weston Fry (MTV); Micah Zook (Lew); 3,200: J. Hess (Lew), 10:14.77; Justin Nolt (Lew); Jonah Carney (Lew); 110HH: Josiah Schans (MTV), 15.82; Tyler Kitchens (Lew); Haneef Shavers (Lew); 300H: Schans (MTV), 40.38; Kitchens (Lew); Kristopher Gruver (Lew); 400R: Lew (Daniel Leao, Shavers, Nick Coleman, Sanchez-Rodriguez), 46.8; 1,600R: Lew (Alexander Gilmore, Zook, Owen VanKirk, T. Hess), 3:41.89; 3,200R: Lew (Gilmore, Nolt, Murray, T. Hess), 9:45.7; High jump: Jackson Ramsey (Lew), 5-6; Grayson Wynings (Lew); no height; Pole vault: Bryce Eberhart (MTV), 12-0; Ezra Zook (Lew); Michael Hernandez (Lew); Long jump: Kitchens (Lew), 17-6; Zook (Lew); Robert McTammany (Lew); Triple jump: Zook (Lew), 37-5 3/4; McTammany (Lew); Dalton Doane (MTV); Shot put: Jacob Gose (Lew), 40-10 1/2; Kenneth Rivera (Lew); Nate Fisher (MTV); Discus: Fisher (MTV), 124-0; Rivera (Lew); Gose (Lew); Javelin: Eberhart (MTV), 122-0; Doane (MTV); Fisher (MTV).
Girls
Lewisburg 99, Montoursville 47
100: Asha Hohmuth (Lew), 13.12; Josslyn Davis (MTV); Jillian Irion (MTV); 200: Hohmuth (Lew), 27.21; Madison Moyers (Lew); Davis (MTV); 400: Katherine Batkwoski (Lew), 1:06.3; Laila Schreck (MTV); Addison Altoft (Lew); 800: Baylee Espinosa (Lew), 2:30.16; Jenna Binney (Lew); Lauren Schwartz (Lew); 1,600: Espinosa (Lew), 5:27.04; Alanna Jacob (Lew); Maizy Havens (MTV); 3,200: Jacob (Lew), 11:45.01; Maya Sak (Lew); Theo Wilkinson (Lew); 100H: Madeline Ikeler (Lew), 16.22; Emma Cline (MTV); Julia Opperman (Lew); 300H: Cline (MTV), 48.91; Ikeler (Lew); Opperman (Lew); 400R: Lew (Hohmuth, Moyers, Torrence Spicher, Caroline Blakeslee), 51.83; 1,600R: Lew (Hohmuth, Moyers, Espinosa, Blakeslee), 4:19.55; 3,200R: Lew (Batkowski, Binney, Jacob, Schwartz), 11:07.85; High jump: Jayden Phillips (MTV), 4-6; Ikeler (Lew); Emma Trupp (Lew); Pole vault: Hazel Buonopane (Lew), 10-6; Kendall Simms (MTV); Spicher (Lew); Long jump: Layla Lachhab (Lew), 14-8; Madeleine Still (Lew); Phllips (MTV); Triple jump: Phillips (MTV), 29-3; Shot put: Anna Baylor (MTV), 28-4; Ellie Maeulen (MTV); Grace Bruckhart (Lew); Discus: Baylor (MTV), 89-6; Bruckhart (Lew); McKenna Meadows (Lew); Javelin: Still (Lew), 101-10; Maeulen (MTV); Teagan Osunde (Lew).