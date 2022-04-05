HUGHESVILLE — Eddie Monaco and Greyson Azeredo each won tiebreakers in the first set of their singles matches to help Lewisburg to a 5-0 sweep of Hughesville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Tuesday.
Monaco outlasted Mikey Dylina 10-8 in the tiebreak at No. 1 singles, and won the second set, 6-4. Azeredo won his tiebreak at No. 3 singles by the score of 8-6, before winning the second set, 6-4, as well.
Will Cecchini won at No. 2 singles, while the doubles teams of Sar Vishwakarma and Matt Rawson along with Erich Stiner and Ryan Shabahang also won for Lewisburg (3-2).
Lewisburg 5, Hughesville 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco (L) def. Mikey Dylina, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4; Will Cecchini (L) def. Mason Thomas, 7-5, 6-3; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Austin McKeon, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
Doubles
Sar Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson (L) def. Trever Rothrock-Chase Michael, 6-2, 6-2; Erich Stiner-Ryan Shabahang (L) won by forefit.