The Daily Item
MILTON — Delaney Humphrey, Jewels Hepner and Emma Gerlinski each won two events for Lewisburg as the Green Dragons beat Milton, 98-36, in girls swimming action on Friday.
On the boys side, Mason Ordonez and Mitchell Malusis each won two events for the Green Dragons as Lewisburg won over Milton, 55-29.
Humphrey won the 200 individual medley (2:29.63) and the 100 butterfly (1:08.75). Hepner won the 200 freestyle (2:17.62) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.27). Gerlinski won the 50 freestyle (27.38) and the 500 freestyle (5:55.69).
In the boys meet, Ordonez took home first in the 200 individual medley (2:19.13) and the 500 freestyle (5:40.7). Malusis won the 200 freestyle (2:15.37) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.79).
Hunter Zettlemoyer won two events for the Black Panthers, the 50 freestyle (26.14) and the 100 freestyle (1:01.34).
Girls
Lewisburg 98, Milton 36
200 medley relay: Lew (Kimberly Shannon, Delaney Humphrey, Alexandra Decker, Emma Gerlinski), 2:00.0; 200 free: Jewls Hepner (Lew), 2:17.62; Molly Gill (Lew); Haylee Carl (Milt); 200IM: Humphrey (Lew), 2:29.63; 50 free: Gerlinski (Lew), 27.38; Valeria Riley (Lew); Maria Painter (Milt); 100 butterfly: Humphrey (Lew), 1:08.75; Riley (Lew); 100 free: Shannon (Lew), 57.38; Decker (Lew); Painter (Milt); 500 free: Gerlinski (Lew), 5:55.69; Gill (Milt); Riley Godown (Milt); 200 free relay: Lew (Decker, Ryleigh Faust, Humphrey, Shannon), 1:57.53; 100 back: Hepner (Lew), 1:07.27; Kayli Johnson (Milt); Carl (Milt); 100 breaststroke: Decker (Lew), 1:15.31; Shannon (Lew); Ashley Shamblem (Milt); 400 free relay: Lew (Riley, Gerlinski, Gill, Hepner), 4:13.19.
Boys
Lewisburg 55, Milton 29
200 medley relay: Lew (Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis, Mitchell Malusis, Braden Davis), 1:59.44; 200 free: Malusis (Lew), 2:15.37; Xavier Godown (Milt); 200 IM: Ordonez (Lew), 2:19.13; 50 free: Hunter Zettlemoyer (Milt), 26.14; B. Davis (Lew); Camden Weaver (Milt); 100 butterfly: Malusis (Lew), 1:00.79; 100 free: Zettlemoyer (Milt), 1:01.38; Godown (Milt); K. Davis (Lew); 500 free: Ordonez (Lew), 5:40.77; 100 backstroke: K. Davis (Lew), 1:22.94; 100 breaststroke: Weaver (Milt), 1:15.37; 400 free relay: Lew (Malusis, B. Davis. K. Davis, Ordonez), 4:08.12.