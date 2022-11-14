The Daily Item
Boys soccer teams at Lewisburg and Northwestern Lehigh are no strangers to the PIAA tournament. They are strangers to each other.
Both teams are making their fourth consecutive state tournament appearance, but tonight’s meeting in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals will be the first between them over that time span because the Tigers have been in Class 3A while Lewisburg competed in 2A.
They meet tonight in the state semifinals at North Schuylkill H.S. The winner advances to Saturday’s final against either Lancaster Catholic or Mercyhurst Prep.
Northwestern Lehigh cycled down following the most recent PIAA reclassifications, dropping to 2A. The Tigers have won four consecutive District 11 titles — this year in 2A and the preceding three in 3A — and reached the state quarterfinals a year ago after first round-exits in 2019 and 2020. They lost back-to-back state finals in 3A in 2016 and 2017.
Lewisburg remains in 2A, where it is looking for its third consecutive appearance in the state final after reaching the semifinals in 2019. Lewisburg won the title in 2020 and lost on penalty kicks in last year’s title. The Green Dragons have won four PIAA titles in state history, 2000, 2015, 2016, and 2020.
Since the start of the 2019 season, Lewisburg is 85-4-2 with losses in the state semifinal (2018) and state final (2021).
Something will have to give tonight.
The explosive Tigers enter tonight’s game at 24-1, having outscored their opponents 127-13. Their only loss is to District 11 3A champion Southern Lehigh in the Colonial League championship, a 2-1 setback.
Since that loss, Northwestern Lehigh has ripped off five more wins. The Tigers, the top-ranked 2A team in the state according to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association, toppled Fleetwood — ranked second — 1-0 in overtime.
The Green Dragons are 20-1-1 and have surrendered just six goals in 22 games. The backline of Alex Gilmore, Paul Permyashkin, Matt Reish, and Zak Kriesher settle in front of keeper Henry Harrison. That quintet will be challenged by the dynamic Tiger scoring duo of Matt Johnson and Josh Zellner, who have combined for 67 goals and 41 assists.
Lewisburg counters with a balanced attack. Senior Alfred Romano is the top scorer with 25 goals while classmate Reese Dieffenderfer has 11 goals and nine assists. Newcomer, freshman Viktor Permyashkin has a dozen goals and eight assists.
Romano and Dieffendefer have each scored in the first two state playoff games, with Romano pushing the Green Dragons back into the state semifinals with a late goal against Conwell-Egan in the quarterfinals.
The Green Dragons have won 10 consecutive games since their lone loss to 3A state qualifier State College, allowing just two goals over that stretch.