Lewisburg grabbed two of the top eight seeds for Saturday’s District 4 Class 2A doubles Tournament at Williamsport High School.
The team of Will Cecchini and Sarthak Vishwakarma will be the No. 2-seed, and will face the Danville team of Stefan Kupas and Collin Cummins in the opening round. Cecchini and Vishwakarma made the district quarterfinals last year as the No. 7-seed.
The team of Greyson Azeredo and Alexey Rosenberg will be the No. 8-seed and will face Teli Bobotas and Josh Wentzeler of Montoursville in the first round.
Central Columbia also has two seeded teams. Matt Getz and Adam Lang are the top seed in the tournament. Getz, along with Brady Madden, were the 2022 district doubles champions. Luke Hottenstein and Dominic Valentino will be the No. 3-seed in the tournament for the Blue Jays.
The other seeded teams are from Hughesville (John Finnegan and Mason Thomas), Galeton (Micah Batson and Reilly Streich), Montoursville (James Keher and Wyatt Fry) and Wellsboro (Peyton McClure and Jacob Abadi).
Danville, Mifflinburg and Milton will also send teams to the tournament. In addition to Kupas and Cummins, Luke Frisca and Nicholas Petrick will represent the Ironmen. They will open with the South Williamsport duo of Luke Sanford and Lucas Bower.
The Mifflinburg team of Andrew and Matt Blake will open the tournament with the No. 6-seeded squad from Montoursville.
Milton’s team of Deven Shoemaker and Trace Witter will face the No. 5-seed from Galeton in the first round, while Tyler Geiswite and Gaven Russell will open the tournament the South Williamsport team of Kade Sanford and Lucas Bower.