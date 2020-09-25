MILTON — Bekah Vance, Sofia Waughen and Lewisburg’s second doubles team all dropped just two games while posting straight-set wins in a sweep of Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis on Thursday.
Vance won 6-0, 6-2 at first singles, and Waughen won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3. The Green Dragons (3-8) duo of Katelyn Fessler and Mia Kazakavage won 6-2, 6-0.
Lewisburg 5, Milton 0
Singles
Bekah Vance (L) def. Alanna Stamm, 6-0, 6-2; Ayra Tufail (L) def. Brooklyn Wade 7-5, 6-4; Sofia Waughen (L) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Grace Hilkert/Bridget Kinnaman (L) def. Mackenzie Counsil/Maddy Chappell 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; Mia Kazakavage/Katelyn Fessler (L) def. Lydia Crawford/Aubree Carl 6-2, 6-0.
WEDNESDAY
n Selinsgrove 4, Milton 1
SELINSGROVE — Avery DeFazio and McKenna Parker won singles matches in straight sets, and Selinsgrove got a doubles sweep to secure a HAC win.
Alanna Stamm’s three-set win at first singles earned Milton’s team point.
Selinsgrove 4, Milton 1
Singles
Alanna Stamm (M) def. Fiona Finnerty 6-4, 6-7, 10-7; Avery DeFazio (S) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-0, 6-1; McKenna Parker (S) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Emeline Snook/Natalie Imhoof (S) def. Mackenzie Counsil/Maddy Chappell 6-1, 6-1; Murphy O’Brien/Maddie Rowan (S) def. Lydia Crawford/Addy Ayala 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
n Jersey Shore 3,
Shikellamy 2
SUNBURY — Kiersten Strohecker and the doubles team of Allie Minnier and Lily Weist pulled out three-set wins for Shikellamy.
Jersey Shore 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Sam Machmer (JS) injury def. Melanie Minnier; Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Emilee Stetts, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6; Riley Frazier (JS) def. Olivia Weaver, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Celia Shemory/Hayley Shadle (JS) def. Kelly Sprenkel/Anne Norris, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Allie Minnier/Lily Weist (S) def. Rachel Harman/Anna Lanks, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
n Montoursville 5,
Lewisburg 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Montoursville recorded straight-sets wins with the exception of second doubles, where Lewisburg’s Katelyn Fessler and Mia Kazakavage lost a third set tiebreak.
Montoursville 5, Lewisburg 0
Singles
Lydia Barbour (M) def. Bekah Vance 6-3, 6-2; Rei Saar (M) def. Ayra Tufail 6-4, 6-4; Maddie Adams (M) def. Sofia Waughen 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Kara Mann/Libby McNamara (M) def. Grace Hilkert/Bridget Kinnaman 6-0, 6-4; Katelyn Good/Randi McKenna (M) def. Mia Kazakavage/Katelyn Fessler 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).
n Central Mountain 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MILL HALL — Mifflinburg’s second doubles team of Kassidy Reedy and Alexis Scopelliti forced a first-set tiebreak before bowing on the road.
Central Mountain 5,
Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Kati Kwiatck (CM) def. Rockell Keister 6-2, 6-1; Claire Long (CM) def. Kylie Vasbinder 6-4, 6-3; Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Rebecca Reimer 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Ellie Gundy/Bree Weaver (CM) def. Kooper Haines/Kisa Elliott 6-4, 6-0; Jaelyn Tripp/Catie Lugg (CM) def. Kassidy Reedy/Alexis Scopelliti 7-6 (11-9), 6-1.