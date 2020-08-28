The Lewisburg High football team will play its home games at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium on the campus of Selinsgrove High School, according to Lewisburg athletic director Joe Faust.
The Green Dragons are unable to use Bucknell’s Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and an effort to ensure the safety of our campus community, Bucknell is limiting events and guests coming to campus and has made the difficult decision to not permit Lewisburg Area High School home football games to be played at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium this fall. The University has notified school officials, and it is Bucknell’s understanding that they are looking into alternate venues for the games,” Bucknell said in a statement.
That made it a difficult first few weeks for Faust, who took over as Lewisburg AD on July 1.
“We are extremely thankful for the support of the Selinsgrove School Districts’ board of directors, administrators and athletic director for recognizing our need and supporting us in securing a consistent location for our home football contests,” Faust said Thursday. “While 2020 has proven to be less than ideal to interscholastic athletics, this is a positive for our progam as it is nice to be able to provide our players and coaches with a consistent feel for home games.
“I personally am grateful for the extra efforts and concern (Selinsgrove athletic director) Justin Simpson has shown to me while facing this obstacle. This is a huge weight removed from our shoulders.”
Prior to the announcement, Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said he didn’t care where the Green Dragons played their home games.
“I just hope we can find a spot, play them in the same place, and the team can get into a routine,” Persing said.
Lewisburg is scheduled to open the season Sept. 11 at home in Selinsgrove against Central Columbia. The Green Dragons’ other home games at Bolig Memorial Stadium will be against Mifflinburg on Sept. 18, Midd-West on Oct. 3, and Loyalsock on Oct. 23.